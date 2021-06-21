World Music Day: Different people strike the right chord to create magic

Nikita Sharma By

Marilyn Mansion once said: "Music is the strongest form of magic." On World Music Day, we talk to people from different walks of life on how music impacted their lives, especially in the pandemic.

Jaimeet Singh, 27, Architect, Delhi

Music has been my closest companion in every situation of my life. My happiest moments and the days I don’t feel my best are both celebrated with music. Over the years, my taste in music has changed quite a lot, beginning from rock music at a young age to electronic music when I was in my teens. Recently, I have developed a taste towards lo-fi music.

I somehow really liked the slowed down beats and ambient noise that lofi music generally has. While working, music really helps me to focus. One of the most important things of my daily routine is listening to my own playlist while driving to work. I cannot give up those 30 minutes of my life for anything. My favourite artists surely include G-Easy, Post Malone, Skrillex and Marshmallow.

Trivesh Sharma, 28, Guitarist and Vocalist for Shivaya and Burans, Gurugram

My hardcore obsession with music started when I listened to Linkin Park at the age of 16. It’s been 10 years now that I have been making music and performing live. I have been a part of many bands and have performed with many musicians.

But COVID-19 has been hard for me emotionally and professionally. I lost my job and no shows were happening. I survived on my savings. Initially, I didn't feel like picking up my guitar and playing again. But then, I started looking for good reasons to get the maximum out of the pandemic, and I succeeded.

I joined a Sufi-rock band called Shivaya and an indie band called Burans. We have released a few of our tracks on YouTube and Spotify. I feel music is a solution to all my problems. I live it, eat it, breathe it and flow with it.

M Selvi, 46, Housewife, RK Puram

Music is like food, I cannot survive a day without it. Some years ago, I got sick and I would get a heavy headache due to which I could not sleep and eat. In case I would eat, I would throw up. A spot in my head went really soft and I used to feel noises in my head.

On the doctor's suggestion, I got an MRI and other tests done but they could not diagnose any major trouble. During my treatment, a doctor advised me to lock myself in a room for a few hours and listen to my favourite music every day.

I got a mix tape/CD of Ilayaraja, SP Bala Subramaniam and other Tamil songs for myself. No medicine could cure the headache but the music did its magic. Now, my day starts and ends with music. I also love to hear Kuthu (fast beat) songs.

Akshay S Poddar, 27, Storyteller, Filmmaker, and Lyricist, Mayur Vihar

I had a corporate job, but during COVID I met independent musician Raj (a fellow band member now). We started making music around mid-2020, and by early winter we decided to produce our compositions.

We named it kahanikaars, our inspiration being stories and childhood days. It’s about 90s kids like us evolving to the new-age digital age. During the pandemic, we created 10 songs. Of these, two have been released and the rest are under production.

We jam four-five hours a day. It is a tough time for artistes, but music makes us both feel alive.

Aditya Krishnatray, 27, Media Publicist, Delhi

I am mostly into Indian music, patriotic songs and South Indian music. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is my all-time favourite music album and some of my favourite singers are Jubin Nautiyal, KK, Mohit Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Arko, Amit Trivedi, and Papon.

I can listen to music at any time. As soon as a song comes to my mind, I play it. But the past few days have been very tough and music helped me cope. Recently, I lost my mom to Covid. My family members were there with me, but still I felt a certain kind of loneliness inside.

So I turned to music. My mom was also a die-hard Bollywood music fan. She liked the 90s music a lot. So, I started listening to her favourite songs and it gave me solace, and I still listen to it.