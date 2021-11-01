Sky is the limit for young and dynamic entrepreneur Shubh Agrawal

By Express News Service

In this new era of technology where the world is rapidly moving towards Artificial Intelligence, it’s become a basic survival skill to learn the tricks of the digital ecosystem. All you need is a laptop, decent internet connection, and smartphone. Once you master the hustle of the trade, nothing can stop you from scaling unfathomable heights. Shubh Agrawal is one of those very few talented youngsters who’ve learnt and mastered the art of climbing the digital rope.

All of 21, this young lad from the small town of Pithora in Chhattisgarh, has made his presence felt in the digital domain. It just doesn’t end here. He has also authored a book called 'The Absolute Blueprint For Digital Marketing' to help all the budding digital entrepreneurs to become a part of this ever evolving tech-centric world and earn fortunes.

Shubh’s tryst with the digital world began at the age of 19. In just two years, he has established a client base which comprises social media influencers and celebrities not just from India, but other parts of the globe as well. Shubh seriously believes in maintaining a low profile and not making noise until it’s time to be heard. He says, “The internet is a platform where anybody can change the game. All that is needed to understand is how well-equipped you are with the web space. I believe that it has helped me in networking with hundreds of people who have a similar approach towards life like I do".

When asked about how he managed to set up an international clientele, he says, “It all begins when you step out of your comfort zone. Surfing the internet and chatting with friends was my comfort zone. The day I replaced it with networking and business intellect, life has changed for good.”

When youngsters of his age are seen partying and making merry, Shubh is busy enjoying networking with people on the internet and transforming lives. “The company you surround yourself with, speaks a lot about your personality. I have always wanted to become a successful entrepreneur. Connecting with people of similar mindset has been a key reason behind my prosperous growth as I get to learn an array of things from them", he concludes.