Meet Shivani Raina, once a star-struck girl, now taking fashion world by storm

By Express News Service

The upsurge of the internet has made the fashion industry grow by leaps and bounds. The way you represent yourself is one of the most important facets in the glam world. The way you carry yourself tells a lot about your style. In this ever-changing world of glitz and glamour, fashion influencer Shivani Raina is a name to reckon with. She is taking over social media with her unique aesthetics and appeal.

Currently based out of Los Angeles, Raina is an epitome of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. With lakhs of followers, her Instagram page ‘shivanirainaofficial’ justifies every bit of who she is. Scrolling through her feed will give you a glimpse of her exemplary fashion skills. Coming from a Political Science background, this ex-cabin crew has had the pleasure of traveling to various countries in the world. Hence, giving her a very cosmopolitan approach in life.

Raina was always determined to make a career in the fashion industry. She took the final call to get into the glam world after moving to the US. She is determined to represent Indian fashion on a global stage. As much as Raina loves experimenting with western outfits, she is also fond of traditional Indian attires. Shivani’s presence on Instagram is all about the jet-setting lifestyle. She has graced everything from cover shoots to collaborations with different brands.

While it should not come as a surprise that Raina wanted to pursue acting as a career in the initial days. “I took acting classes and wanted to get into the big screen. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as I wanted it to. It was then when I realised the potential of social media and explored the option of becoming a full-time blogger.”

Raina has seamlessly transitioned herself into one of the most versatile personalities on social media.

In the next couple of years, she aims to launch her own fashion label. She is keen to bring the best of world fashion under her brand. When asked if she would want to give acting a shot again, pat came the reply, “I would love to be the part of a project that pleases me. A strong role that impacts the masses is what I would want to do. Screen space does not matter if the role is adequate enough to convey a strong message”, she concluded