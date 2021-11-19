Actor-influencer Srishti Shukla providing creative professionals a platform to shine on internet

By Express News Service

The internet remains an undisputed platform for talented artists. We have seen influencers, artists, actors, dancers, and singers earning great names and fortune over the webspace. However, most people might be unaware that a strong support system is required for these content creators to flourish over the digital domain. Srishti Shukla, popularly known as Srish is one of the leading and popular names in the digital space. Be it her dancing skills or the trendy style statement, this influencer knows how to lure the audience with her out-of-the-box content.

Beginning her career with YouTube, Srishti became a social media sensation with her viral videos on TikTok, Moj and Josh. Besides being an influencer, she is also an entrepreneur. Srishti owns a studio named Srish Studios located in Hyderabad, which according to her, is the ultimate platform for influencers and creators. Unlike the mainstream studios and production houses, Srish Studios offers the best services for filming different projects.

“I have always wanted to have a venture of my own. I am glad that Srish Studios has helped many influencers with filming different projects. As much as I love my job as a content creator, I have always desired to be on the other side and experience how it feels to be an entrepreneur”, says Srishti.

Over the years, Srishti has earned loyal fans on social media. With more than 4 million followers on Instagram itself, she has been a face of a lot of collaborations with various brands. Originally hailing from Bhopal, Srishti also has her work based in Bangalore and Hyderabad. She has acted in a Telugu film ‘Natyam’, and is now looking forward to foray into the OTT platform with web series, short films, music videos, and feature films.

A qualified computer engineer, Srishti is an all-rounder. Apart from being an entrepreneur, Srishti also works as a data scientist in one of the Fortune 500 Companies. Not just this, she is keen to learn digital marketing to explore different horizons in her professional life. “One must create different streams of income to let the revenue flow in,” she signs off.