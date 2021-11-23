Meet Amreen Malhotra, a cherubic Instagram sensation

By Express News Service

In this new age of social media frenzy, it’s not easy to make a mark. Whether to find a witty one-liner to say on Facebook, or posting unique pictures on Gram, the walk towards fame on social media is no cake walk by any means. However, six-year-old internet sensation Amreen Malhotra made it happen.

This little one with close to 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram is a household name among social media junkies. She has already featured in a TV advertisement of Lifebuoy, besides being the face of digital commercials of Pampers, Volvo, Gini & Jony, Odomos, Dabur, Mccain, Big Bazaar, Amazon Alexa, Nickelodeon, Sony Yay etc. Amreen’s brand shoots and creative parts are handled by her uncle Raghuraja Bhatia, while her mother, Pooja Malhotra, shoots her entertaining reels which quite often go viral.

With her cherubic face and innocent smile, Amreen went viral after her ‘paani peelo’ videos rocked the internet. They garnered more than 5 lakh views. Amreen currently lives in New Delhi with her parents. She often flaunts her impressive sartorial choices - from dungarees to frill tops - this tiny tot will surely melt your heart.

That's not it. Singing sensation Neha Kakkar too once shared a post dedicated to Amreen appreciating how talented the little girl is. Amreen has also signed a movie recently named ‘Radha Kyun Gori, Main Kyun Kaala’. She feels a special connection with Mumbai, which she hopes to visit soon. Honestly, we can’t wait to see this little cutie sparkle on screen.