Top celebrity makeup artist Bhavikaa Saluja shares her secret of success

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:06 AM

By Express News Service

Being a makeup artist is a challenging job which demands a lot of time and attention to details. It’s really hard to climb the ladder in the glam world and make yourself a name to reckon with. However, Bhavikaa Saluja is an exception. She can take up any challenge and pull off any look when it comes to makeup. A qualified MUA, Bhavikaa started her journey at the age of 20. Her life has not been anything less than a rollercoaster ride.

Soon after finishing her makeup course, Bhavikaa had the chance to work with Bollywood actor Kunal Roy Kapur. She jumped at the opportunity and never looked back ever since. In her own words she says, “I love my field so much that I can spend my entire day doing makeup. I chose the right field for myself. I really hope to conquer the world of makeup artistry in future”.

Bhavikaa says shooting with celebs gives a lot of experience and exposure to budding MUAs. Other than Kunal Roy Kapur, Bhavikaa has also worked with scores of celebs like Neha Malik, Aneri Vajaneri, Kusha Kapila, Nitibha Kaul, Aditi Hundia (Miss India 2018) Sumran Rao (Miss India 2019) to name a few. Also, Bhavikaa’s team was the first one to organize the “Do it Yourself” makeup workshop in Jaipur.

Before the pandemic, Bhavikaa had done makeup of brides from overseas who chose Jaipur for their destination wedding. This shows us that her client base is not just restricted to India. Her hard work and dedication have helped her crack deals with international clients as well.

An entrepreneur at heart, Bhavikaa dreams of opening her chain of luxury salons all across India. She wants to be an inspiration for every single woman who is bogged down by societal and mental pressure. She wants to encourage everyone to do what it takes and put their best foot forward in bettering themselves everyday.

You can connect with her on Instagram- @bhavikaasaluja10

