STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Social media sensation Rinki Pamnani left acting to be digital star

As soon as she became conscious of her fascination with content creation, she moved back to Dubai.

Published: 01st April 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

For many, the entertainment industry can be synonymous with a dreamland. And why not? Its bling has attracted a cosmic number of souls to date. Just like Rinki Pamnani, a distinguished fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content creator. A multifaceted personality with immense dedication would make up Rinki’s profile.

Have you ever seen a talented artist leaving Mumbai to find a new niche? Very rarely. And Rinki Pamnani belongs to that unique category of people who left their acting projects to settle into full-time content creation.

Rinki was always focused on being in the entertainment industry and she was gradually working towards it with small commercial or acting projects. By the end of 2015, Rinki moved to Mumbai from Dubai to become a full-fledged actress. But luck has stored something else for her. Rinki says, "After working on a few projects in Mumbai, I realised that my love for creating content was greater than acting. I always loved being in front of the camera. Creating fashion, beauty or acting content on social media gave me more freedom to express myself."

As soon as she became conscious of her fascination with content creation, she moved back to Dubai. Since then, she has indulged herself in full-time content creation. Though this field wasn't easy and she had to face severe competition, Rinki survived every downfall to emerge as a successful social media star.

Rinki was also featured on Cosmopolitan's front cover with her twin sister - Ritu Pamnani. She has also worked with brands like Swarovski, Damas, Tresemme, OPPO, Visit Dubai, Zara, NARS, H & M, Dior, Missguided, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp