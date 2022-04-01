Social media sensation Rinki Pamnani left acting to be digital star

By Express News Service

For many, the entertainment industry can be synonymous with a dreamland. And why not? Its bling has attracted a cosmic number of souls to date. Just like Rinki Pamnani, a distinguished fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content creator. A multifaceted personality with immense dedication would make up Rinki’s profile.

Have you ever seen a talented artist leaving Mumbai to find a new niche? Very rarely. And Rinki Pamnani belongs to that unique category of people who left their acting projects to settle into full-time content creation.

Rinki was always focused on being in the entertainment industry and she was gradually working towards it with small commercial or acting projects. By the end of 2015, Rinki moved to Mumbai from Dubai to become a full-fledged actress. But luck has stored something else for her. Rinki says, "After working on a few projects in Mumbai, I realised that my love for creating content was greater than acting. I always loved being in front of the camera. Creating fashion, beauty or acting content on social media gave me more freedom to express myself."

As soon as she became conscious of her fascination with content creation, she moved back to Dubai. Since then, she has indulged herself in full-time content creation. Though this field wasn't easy and she had to face severe competition, Rinki survived every downfall to emerge as a successful social media star.

Rinki was also featured on Cosmopolitan's front cover with her twin sister - Ritu Pamnani. She has also worked with brands like Swarovski, Damas, Tresemme, OPPO, Visit Dubai, Zara, NARS, H & M, Dior, Missguided, etc.