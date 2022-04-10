STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Akhil Poddar: Hot shot entrepreneur inspiring many to build dream life

Published: 10th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Akhil Poddar is a young scion of Poddar Group of Industries, a leading business house of Rajasthan known for manufacturing and distributing PPC electric poles. Akhil has been running the business for almost a decade and is taking it to new heights. He has even featured on media platforms like India Today, Outlook India, The Week and Entrepreneurs Today.

A ‘business Czar’

But a few know that Akhil’s journey in his family business started from ground zero. He started learning the nuances of business at the age of 19. Rising through the ladders of the organisation like any normal employee, he learned every small aspect of this technologically demanding business. His parents Uttam Kumar Poddar and Anju Poddar have played a great role in shaping his personality.

His love for fashion and willingness to create a distinct identity made him start an apparel brand that became popular within a short period. However, he had to put it on the back burner to take the responsibility of the Poddar Group of Industries. 

Akhil also wants the young generation to understand the value of money and differentiate between good and bad investments. He says, everything that helps you in striving for a better life and higher achievements is an investment, but if you take away focus from your goals it is a waste.

