Digital marketing ace Shubham Jain’s ‘Singing Sensations’ providing platform for artists

NEW DELHI: Famous digital marketing expert Shubham Jain recognizes the talents of young and aspiring singers and provides the best platform to showcase their talents in the form of “Singing Sensations”.
Jain says, “Every talent needs to reach the masses. India is full of hidden talent. I always wanted to explore and present such talents to the audience. ‘Singing Sensations’ is a journey to explore the hidden gems. I never thought that the idea would spread its wings so high, but with the support and effort of many people, it achieved its name. “
Adding more to it he says, “Singing Sensations is not only for the young singers but also for the established artists. I take complete responsibility for the cost of the song and its marketing.”
In this digital era, every talent needs an introduction. Jain dreamed of a very different career for himself. He was fascinated by singing and wanted to build his career in it. Unfortunately, he didn’t get any support or any platform to become a singer. Thus, he decided to create a platform for aspiring singers and gave them the chance they should have received.
Jain is a renowned, self-made digital marketing expert and founder of social media and artist management company Convos Media Private Limited.
