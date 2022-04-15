Danseuse Padmini Panigrahi - empowered with virtuosity and panache

By Express News Service

Women today are conquering every field and industry. Dr Padmini Panigrahi is a woman who thrives on learning new skills. She is known for her multifaceted personality, and her persevering determination to learn different skills reflects her enthusiasm for life. She is an exceptional classical vocal singer, extraordinary classical dancer, incredible businesswoman, trained yoga therapist, and a dedicated philanthropist.

Panigrahi was born and raised in Rourkela, Odisha. At the age of six, she started training in Odissi and classical Hindustani vocals from prominent personalities in performing arts. Later, after completing her schooling, she followed her passion for performing arts by completing Visharad in Hindustani classical vocal from Gandharv University, Mumbai and Masters in Performing Arts from Sambalpur University.

Panigrahi's hunger for knowledge, learning and mastering every skill made way for her to pursue a PhD. She also completed her Master's in HR and Marketing from Xavier's Institute of Management (XIMB), Odisha. In 2019, she spoke on a TEDx platform by Taxila Business School and motivated youth with her life stories.

To satisfy the learner within, Panigrahi is currently enrolled with NIT Rourkela to pursue Developmental Studies as her second PhD.

She embarked on her journey as a businessperson with Sanjog Mobile in 2000, and six years later, she became the Director of Koshala Automobiles, Rourkela. To expand her entrepreneurial journey, she became the director of Koshala Group of Industries. Currently, Panigrahi serves as a director of six companies. She won Best Dealer Partner in Cati H2, 2013; in 2014 - Best Performer in Overall Service in KPI; Times Achiever Award at Bhubaneshwar, 2017; and the list continues. Panigrahi earned Power Woman 2021 title by Times Group in Odisha.

To aid the underprivileged, she runs Dream Team Foundation, which serves food and basic needs help to the deprived and Koshala Darpana to uplift striving young gifted artists of Odisha. She also advocates respect for the transgender community.

Panigrahi says, "The young, budding masses of the society are the future, as they have the opportunities that didn't exist earlier."