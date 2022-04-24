STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr Kiran Bongale conferred with 'Gem of India Award' by AIAC

Published: 24th April 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dr Kiran Bongale was conferred with the highly coveted Excellence Award - “Gem of India Award” on April 22, at the 10th annual anniversary of All India Achievers Conferences (AIAC). AIAC Excellence award was started in 2007 to celebrate creativity and people who push the extremes in their fields with innovation and creativity.

Dr Bongale from Sangli, Maharashtra, helps people get a non-traditional doctoral degree. This degree is given on the basis of the track record of persons in their respective fields. It can also be conferred based on the achievements and experience as well. Dr Bongale has 16 years of experience in this field giving him the recognition to help a person get the most sought-after doctoral degree.

He has worked with various celebrities too. Dr Bongale has to select students eligible for Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctoral Degree) and also nominate students for courses at the university. He is also an award selection committee member for various international universities from Australia and America.

Dr Bongale’s organisation, ‘Eduwealth’, has helped nominate over 500 people till now, amongst whom one of Bollywood’s most celebrated makeup artist Mr. Deepak Sawant is also a part of.

Eduwealth also served some renowned names in politics like MLA Dr Rajendra Patil Yadrawkar, Ex MLAs of Maharashtra Dr Chandra Shekhar Ghule Patil and Dr Rajan Salavi. He also helped actor Raza Murad, Ex cricketer Dr Syed Kirmani, Retired Additional-Superintendent of Police Odisha Dr Suman Kumar Dutta, Supreme Court Advocate Dr Ashok Sood Shastri etc.

