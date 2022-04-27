Celeb fitness coach Omkar Shewale takes home workout sessions to new level

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The world of fitness and well-being is expanding as people recognise its seriousness. With the onset of Covid lockdowns, the idea of home workouts surfaced. This inspired celebrity fitness trainer, Omkar Shewale, to come up with his own workout programme from home. This fitness session will have classified live videos for different age groups.

Shewale said, "The home workout sessions usually don’t require any type of equipment; just a decent amount of dedication is enough to fuel the fire. Together we can work to craft a better you." He will also share his views on the do's and don’ts of fitness and will also pass on a few basic workouts.

Talking roughly about the exercises of these home workout sessions, Shewale underlines how bodyweight exercises can help them work on each muscle group in their body. They also comprise lunges and chair squats for strengthening your core. To focus on some upper body workouts, a few second sets of planks to downward dogs will also be added to the session. Some people, in their way of chasing their strength and meeting fitness quickly, become irresponsible by skipping the essentials of life. Therefore, Shewale's upcoming home workout programmes will follow a proper schedule that also includes breaks and intervals.

Shewale has been a fitness trainer to many notable B-Town faces. He holds a diploma degree in personal training and is always precise about his fitness mantras.