Home Lifestyle

DJ Art India takes Royal Lake New Year's party by storm

Published: 16th December 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As the crowd gathered at The Royal Lake on New Year's Eve, the anticipation was palpable. Everyone was eager to ring in the new year in style, and the stage was set for a night of unforgettable entertainment. And when DJ Art India took to the decks, only then the party truly began.

With his signature blend of high-energy beats and smooth mixing skills, DJ Art India had the crowd entranced from the moment he started playing. The dance floor was packed as people moved to the music. As the night wore on, DJ Art India kept the energy high, switching between genres and styles with ease. His seamless transitions and expert use of the decks had the crowd at his fingertips.

As the final countdown to the new year began, DJ Art India raised the stakes even higher, dropping hit after hit and sending the crowd into a frenzy. When the clock struck midnight, the energy in the room was electric as everyone celebrated the start of a new year.

It was a night to remember, and DJ Art India played a huge role in making it a success. His passion for music shone through in every track he played and left the crowd wanting more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp