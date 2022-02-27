The green toy story

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

A first toy is almost like a child’s first friend. However, with the introduction of the internet, children have slowly been steering away from toys for entertainment. “Playtime is important to connect a child to his/her roots and also enhances their skills. A toy, therefore, becomes an important tool to help children understand that things do not happen with only the tap of a finger,” shares Faridabad-resident Kriti Goyal (36), who founded Berry Bee, a sustainable toy brand, in 2012. Other conscious parents similar to Goyal have realised the need to teach children about adopting sustainable practices from an early age. Since toys help with cognitive development, what better way to teach children about the planet than to offer a sustainable alternative to frequently-bought plastic toys?

Sustainable playthings

A few brands from Delhi-NCR such as Berry Bee are going beyond the mass-produced plastic toys, which are usually imported from China, to offer sustainable toys or rag dolls made from upcycled fabrics that help reduce one’s carbon footprint. At a time when being climate-conscious is the need of the hour, such homegrown playthings can help offer an eco-friendly alternative to children.

“While we don’t have a huge variety, we are trying to make timeless pieces. I have two children at home, and I would buy toys for them every time. This is when I noticed that most of the toys in the market are made using plastic,” shares Anjani Ghai Puri (37) from Gurugram. Puri started an apparel brand Akishi in 2020, which also offers a range of rag dolls made from recycled fabric. To ensure that one can help build a greener tomorrow, the Akishi team plants a tree for each doll sold (which costs approximately Rs. 1,250). “Dolls have a very important role in children’s lives. Children should know the effects that their dolls will have on the environment and on others around them,” Puri adds.

Silaiwali from Khirki Village is another eco-friendly toy brand that offers a range of sustainable rag dolls made by a community of Afghani women. With prices ranging from Rs. 1,700 to Rs 3,500, this venture—it began in 2019—was started by husband-wife duo Biswadeep Moitra (56) and Iris Strill to help the marginalised community as well as inculcate the idea of environment-friendly practices in children. “Every child has at one time played with a rag doll, so we felt like it would have an emotional connection with both the parents and the children. You connect with a toy at a very formative age. Your mind is impressionable. What you play with is what you become. The toy a child plays with can have a constructive or destructive role,” mentions Moitra.

The founders we spoke to for this story also mention how providing children with sustainable alternatives from an early age can help them adapt better to an eco-friendly world, where, as Moitra adds, “they can live happily and in a secure way.”

Keeping it local

These ventures that are making a mark in the Indian toy industry help citizens realise that credible, reliable local toy brands exist in the country. “Since there are not a lot of Indian brands, the image that customers have of these products is not great. Indian consumers usually think ‘Made in India’ is equivalent to bad quality,” mentions Puri.

The three business owners also add that while consumers hope to buy homegrown products, they are not ready to pay a higher price. “There are people who still question higher prices since a child will only play with a toy for a small-time. However, a lot of people have started realising that these toys are not just sustainable, they will also last longer, and can be passed down for generations,” informs Goyal.

These homegrown toys are not just basic; a few are also multi-purpose. While Berry Bee’s hopscotch mats—costs Rs. 1,700—can be used as an interactive toy, a Yoga mat, or even a decorative item, the rag dolls by Akishi and Silaiwali are collectible items for their clientele.

Although it is slow, there has been a visible change in the toy industry. Talking about The India Toy Fair 2021 that happened virtually in February last year, Goyal adds, “It was a great initiative. People were made aware that there were a lot of Indian brands in the toy industry.” Puri concludes that she believes with time, people will understand the need to shift to eco-friendly playthings.