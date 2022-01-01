Meet Dr Kumar BG -- award-winning travel photographer from Kerala

By Express News Service

When and where did all of this start. Did you always know that you wanted to be a travel photographer?

It all started one fateful day when my father handed me his SLR and while strolling through the garden, I found a two-headed butterfly resting on a flower. I did my best to capture it but the process that ensued later when I recreated the moment in my head led to the intense desire to capture the most beautiful moments around me. Achieving the right focus and exposure, the sound of the shutter, and later developing the film was so addictive that I grew into the process without a second thought. Once I grew older, my passion for photography became more pronounced when I travelled and saw places I never dreamt existed. I have travelled outside India to Egypt, the USA, Kenya, Bali, Dubai, Thailand, Greece, and the Maldives being some of the most memorable of them. I haven't looked back since and I'm still learning and evolving.

We've noticed that you are more into landscapes and drone photography, can you tell us more about your interests?

The field of photography is vast and there are so many sub-specialties in it just like the field of medicine. In my times with the camera, I've never felt more inclined to capture the beauty around me when I am travelling and visiting new places with marvellous landscapes and those that are one with nature. That's when I decided that landscape photography is where I want to excel. When it comes to drone photography, I have come to realise that it requires precise controls of the drone while in the air along with monitoring the weather and wind conditions as well as positioning the drone at such an altitude so that the landscape is further augmented and shown in an angle that's otherwise impossible with a normal DSLR.

You are a doctor specialised in anaesthesia, are there any instances where your medical background proved helpful during your travel?

It always flashes through my head that choosing the medical profession does take its toll on my dream to travel, but I have realised down the lane that it has its perks too. Once when I was travelling through the mountainous terrains of Ladakh with my friends, I detected one of the fellow travellers having altitude mountain sickness following which I took him to lower altitudes, helped hydrate him, and gave him acetazolamide along with oxygen therapy, following which he recovered in a few days and could fly back safely. That moment asserted within me the usefulness of being a medical professional when I'm travelling with others and of all the ways I could be a help to them. Another similar incident was while I was hiking through Nusa Penida in Bali when one of the fellow hikers took a nasty fall and fractured her leg. I made a splint out of wood and helped stop the bleeding with the bandages and gauze pads I carried with me, and with the help of others, took her to a nearby hospital. The stoppage of bleeding was crucial as the journey to the hospital took quite an amount of time and she would have lost a lot of blood if she didn't receive the basic medical help on time.

Does photographic gear matter or is it the talent behind the lens that does?

I feel the right answer is somewhere in between the two, wherein the gear should match the talent behind the lens and work synchronously in such a way that the result that comes as output will do justice to the landscape we are trying to capture. That being said, my words don't mean you should straight away go out and buy the most expensive camera available. Instead, start with the gear you have, learn manual controls to take better pictures with the camera and as you slowly start getting better and feel the gear is holding you back, then start upgrading your camera.

Being a travel photographer, has it held you back in your academics?

I completed my MBBS, MD from Government Madras Medical College, Chennai. It's one of the oldest and most prestigious medical colleges in the country, with a legacy spanning more than 180 years. During my MD in Anaesthesiology, I've had numerous academic achievements including winning multiple quizzes and clearing EDRA (European Diploma in regional anaesthesia), as well as being amongst the top five in an academic research presentation in New York, USA.

How do you manage to balance work life and travel, given that your specialty demands a lot of time and dedication?

Despite my hectic work schedule and academic needs, I've always found time for travel and photography, making use of every time off hospital to do so. The trick is in managing the leaves allotted to every doctor in the hospital and using them to do what you love. As a sacrifice, I've had to miss a lot of my friend's and relatives' marriages and other functions, but they have always been supportive of my love for travel photography and understand my situation. Summing up all the leaves this way, I manage to travel by making travel plans in advance and clubbing together leaves us to make a meaningful trip in one go.

What precautions do you take while travelling in times of covid. As a doctor what advice do you have for fellow travellers?

The advice is clear and simple that hand sanitising, social distancing, and wearing protective masks (preferably the N 95 as they filter out 95 percent of the particles including most viruses) are the only tips that can keep us safe. Don't keep out your masks in public places and have a safe container to store them when you're having a drink or eating outside. Have the masks on at all other times while you travel out and make sure you vaccinate yourself and carry your vaccination certificate while travelling.

Can you tell us the story behind the photograph that recently bagged an award? Where else has your work been featured?

It was a fateful day of returning from a safari in Amboseli National Park, Kenya that I saw a lone elephant standing beneath a tree. Looking to the side, I saw another elephant approaching it from a distance. I immediately told the safari driver to stop the car and set up my camera and telephoto lens focused on the distance, ready to capture the elephants. My instincts told me they were going to have interaction and that was exactly what happened. It was truly a spectacle to see the gentle giants together. In these tough COVID times of being separated from each other, these two magnificent giants I encountered in Kenya truly reminded me of the essence of nature and the bond they share. It was such a sight watching them shower affection on each other in such passionate ways after meeting past a long gap. I got the award from my medical fraternity Indian Society of Anaesthesiology for this photograph. Apart from this, I've collaborated with TripAdvisor for conducting a campaign after winning one of their travel photography competitions. Some of my works are featured in the Tripoto community and lonelyplanet page as well. I have had a small collaboration with Sony BBC earth on Instagram as well.

Do you think Covid is here to stay and how it may impact travel in the coming days?

From the medical data I could find, it's my personal opinion that COVID is here to stay. The virus can mutate itself and alter its action, and combined with the quick transmissible nature of the virus, it's difficult to eradicate. So we have to learn to live with the COVID by taking precautions to keep ourselves and those around us safe. Vaccination is a must-do in these times and being a responsible citizen while travelling is of utmost importance now more than ever before.

How do you think travel makes a difference in our lives? What would you like to advise fellow professionals who struggle to find time for their passion?

I feel that travel surely makes us wiser and helps relieve the work stress we all feel every day. The unwind is essential for every one of us once in a while to help us learn a bit more about life. Interacting with people from different cultural backgrounds is always a fascinating way to understand how diverse yet unified we, as a human race are. I would like to tell the other professionals that "where there is a will, there is a way" and if we put our mind to it, making time for travel is never out of the question.