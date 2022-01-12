STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashtriya Kaushalya Ratna Awardee Vishal Bhujbal shares his inspirational journey

Published: 12th January 2022 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

We have come across many blessed souls who have worked diligently for the welfare of the society. Vishal Dilip Bhujbal (Member Railway Ministry Government of India) is a name which stands out in this list. Bhujbal has a vast list of work undertaken under his guidance which has worked well for the welfare of many. Apart from getting bestowed with the "Rashtriya Kaushalya Ratna - 2021", he has also been awarded the "National Youth Icon - 2020" and "Bharat Gaurav Award - 2021".

Bhujbal says that he has been inspired by Bhaiyyuji Maharaj to a great extent and that's the reason he has taken up the cleansing work of Narmada and Godavari rivers. He also provides adequate support to HIV infected children at Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

This Agriculture Business Management graduate from the Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, has himself faced a lot of challenges during his early days, and that's one of the major reasons he doesn't want people to suffer.

Bhujbal has also taken up the task of adopting 100 girls every year and looking after their upbringing and education. He has also undertaken personality development program, rural development project, career guidance meets, blood donation camps, distribution of educational material to school children, distribution of seeds and fertilisers to peasants, conducting constitution awareness campaigns, water resource works in Osmanabad, and also mass marriages of poor and distressed youths in various districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Having closely worked with influential people like Padmshree Sindhutai Sapkal,and Anna Hazare, Bhujbal wants to set a standard by working diligently for the welfare of those around him.

