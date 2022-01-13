Of trails and explorations: Biker Harish Rossi on experiencing multiple Indian cultures in 9 days

By Express News Service

It is always said that if you wish to explore the richness and true colours of any country, take a trip down through its streets. No matter how thrilling and consenting this may seem, it can be greatly onerous, unless you have a valiant soul like Harish Rossi - a biker who has achieved incredible peaks with his passion for road trips.

Rossi is known for setting benchmarks and breaking records by riding the paths that ordinary people can only desire. The Kanyakumari to Khardung La trip on his MV F4 bike is one such stroke of Rossi that is the most lauded.

Inspite of the harsh climatic conditions, Rossi managed to wrap this route of more than 6000 km in just nine days flat. In the course of these event-filled days, Rossi tasted the cultures and magnificence of nine different states.

“I have grown up listening to the stories of the majestic myriad shades of India, but driving through each street and reliving the tales of its mythical history was completely a new experience. The sky remained the same, it was the elements of every state that made the sceneries bewitching”, says Rossi.

Starting with the southernmost tip, he rode his F4 through the lush and enchanting greenery of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and the sweetness of Gujarat. It was in Jaipur, where Rossi took his maximum time to dive into the Pink City’s mesmerising beauty.

Though the roads became more rickety with every turn towards the northern states, the trails of Haryana, Punjab, and the glorious valleys of Uttarakhand won his heart. He finally reached the breathtaking Kargil on the ninth day. Rossi also met some new people and overcame several hurdles in different stages.

“Being home to diversified cultures, India has always attracted innumerable spirits from all around the world. It was my good fortune to seize a closer look at most of these iconic and fabled cities of the country”, Rossi concludes.