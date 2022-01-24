STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Life on canvas

Virtual exhibition 'Stories of the Land' celebrates the sublime sights, sounds and landscapes of rural India.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

An artwork by Siva Balan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is the fast-paced life of a city and there is the innocence to the slow living of rural India. This online exhibition, Stories of the Land, at KYNKYNY, an art gallery is dedicated to the beauty of the coastal part of the country, especially Goa and Tamil Nadu, and celebrates the sublime sights, sounds and landscapes of rural India.

Stories of the Land features two prominent and well-loved contemporary artists, Mohan Naik and Siva Balan, whose expressive artworks are an ode to the lesser-seen and known rural coastal worlds of Goa and Tamil Nadu. The exhibition documents and celebrates the natural beauty as well as the culture, traditions and everyday sights in the region’s villages and towns.

Born and raised in the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Balan can easily hand pick his inspirations to take up art. “I was also inspired by my mother’s rangoli (kolam). She uses a lot of geometrical shapes with contrasting colours. It’s almost like textile designs, it’s different every day and I always found my mother’s to stand out among the others on the street. At times I am surprised to see similar colour patterns and designs come out in my paintings,” says Balan.

During his initial days he started off portraying things that he saw on the way to his school and college. “Over the period, unknowingly I took a liking to the nuances of individuals and their environments. Then I moved away from landscapes and focused on their emotions. It became my style of work,” says Balan, adding that this is the reason one doesn’t see too many landscapes in his drawings.

On the other hand, Naik’s works draw inspiration from his immediate surroundings like fisher folk and farmers in their everyday settings. Born into a family of farmers himself, the artist, who hails from the secluded part of South Goa, draws inspiration from his immediate surroundings.

“I have always been fascinated with the village lifestyle and always wanted to depict that on my canvas,” says Naik, whose style is inspired by some prominent Indian artists like Amrita Sher-Gil, B Prabha to name a few. Naik’s depiction of Goa is a far cry from the bustling tourist spot that the place is generally associated with.

Even though both the artists come from different parts of the country, their work compiles the rich culture, traditions and everyday sights in their region’s villages.

Stories of the Land can be viewed on the KYNKYNY Art Gallery website till January 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Naik Siva Balan Stories of the Land
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp