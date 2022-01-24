Life on canvas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is the fast-paced life of a city and there is the innocence to the slow living of rural India. This online exhibition, Stories of the Land, at KYNKYNY, an art gallery is dedicated to the beauty of the coastal part of the country, especially Goa and Tamil Nadu, and celebrates the sublime sights, sounds and landscapes of rural India.

Stories of the Land features two prominent and well-loved contemporary artists, Mohan Naik and Siva Balan, whose expressive artworks are an ode to the lesser-seen and known rural coastal worlds of Goa and Tamil Nadu. The exhibition documents and celebrates the natural beauty as well as the culture, traditions and everyday sights in the region’s villages and towns.

Born and raised in the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Balan can easily hand pick his inspirations to take up art. “I was also inspired by my mother’s rangoli (kolam). She uses a lot of geometrical shapes with contrasting colours. It’s almost like textile designs, it’s different every day and I always found my mother’s to stand out among the others on the street. At times I am surprised to see similar colour patterns and designs come out in my paintings,” says Balan.

During his initial days he started off portraying things that he saw on the way to his school and college. “Over the period, unknowingly I took a liking to the nuances of individuals and their environments. Then I moved away from landscapes and focused on their emotions. It became my style of work,” says Balan, adding that this is the reason one doesn’t see too many landscapes in his drawings.

On the other hand, Naik’s works draw inspiration from his immediate surroundings like fisher folk and farmers in their everyday settings. Born into a family of farmers himself, the artist, who hails from the secluded part of South Goa, draws inspiration from his immediate surroundings.

“I have always been fascinated with the village lifestyle and always wanted to depict that on my canvas,” says Naik, whose style is inspired by some prominent Indian artists like Amrita Sher-Gil, B Prabha to name a few. Naik’s depiction of Goa is a far cry from the bustling tourist spot that the place is generally associated with.

Even though both the artists come from different parts of the country, their work compiles the rich culture, traditions and everyday sights in their region’s villages.

Stories of the Land can be viewed on the KYNKYNY Art Gallery website till January 31.