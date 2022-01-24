STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Tunes of India

Bickram Ghosh is collaborating with Bengaluru-based musician Ricky Kej, for the 75th Republic Day parade score, Vande Bharatam.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bickram Ghosh

Bickram Ghosh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New projects, collaborations and compositions... An experienced and eminent percussionist like Bickram Ghosh has seen it all during his years as a musician. But certain projects still evoke the same excitement as the first one. For his most-recent project, Ghosh has collaborated with Bengaluru-based musician, Ricky Kej to create a score for the Republic Day Parade 2022. Vande Bharatam will be played at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Ghosh has been an Oscar contender and Kej is a Grammy-award winner. The 12-minute track is already in the limelight with much buzz surrounding it. It might sound like a well-planned cast, but Ghosh says even he had no idea what was in store. “Even though I had known Ricky, we had never collaborated. We had met at a dinner in Kolkata, and within 3-4 days, we received calls from the Ministry of Culture. It seemed serendipitous,” laughs Ghosh. 

The Kolkata-based percussionist revealed that due to the pandemic, Kej and he could not meet but were in sync while composing the tune. “We didn’t have much time on hand. When Omicron hit, my plans of 
coming to Bengaluru or Ricky coming to Kolkata went for a toss. The song was made over innumerable calls,” says Gosh, revealing that as artistes, they had no moments of contradiction.

Vande Bharatam, for Ghosh, is not just a piece of music. “There are four parts to the song, and the first and last parts are the songs. Sugata Guha wrote the song. I personally enjoy the start of the project because it is full of possibilities. And if you have a sense of chemistry with the person you are working with, then the process is completely smooth sailing,” says Ghosh.

In Ghosh’s words, the song is a kaleidoscope of Indian music. “The instrumental part is very elaborate with the veena, sitar, pakhawaj and ghatam. You can find the entire soundscape of India, including folk tunes. The song also has a fusion sound board, which Ricky and I are known for,” says Ghosh, who has been a regular visitor to Bengaluru for his performances, until the pandemic hit. He is hoping to come to the city in March for a concert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Kej Vande Bharatam Bickram Ghosh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp