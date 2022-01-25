Instant beauty or reminder of imperfection?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you use beauty filters, you know that your appearance on screen is not you. Beauty filters highlight all the features that make us look perfectly appealing — bright eyes, aquiline nose and full lips. But, when we look in the mirror, dissatisfaction sets in — we may have a hard time accepting our actual features.

Beauty filters can make us feel insecure, even lower our self-esteem when it comes to meeting people. So, is it wise to use this social media tool? Where do we draw the line and ensure that it doesn’t stop us from loving ourselves just the way we are?

“Beauty filters don’t just highlight what’s perfect — they also remind us of our imperfections. They have changed our perception of reality; our perception of beauty is altered through the amazing filters, and it is not healthy mentally. In fact, it can take a physical toll on our body, resulting in eating disorders and excessive exercising in order to get that perfect look,” says Diana Montiro, a city-based psychologist.

Another psychologist, Dr Venkat Subbaiah, from the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, says, “Beauty filters can lead to lack of self-esteem. If a person is using a beauty filter on every picture that he or she posts, they will have a hard time accepting themselves and will hesitate to meet people in reality -- because they don’t look like the perfect individual they seem on social media. It also adds to the impact of what goes through the mind of ‘normal-looking’ people, who can’t delude themselves with the filter to boost confidence. They are doomed in the misery of being ‘ugly’ or ‘imperfect’.”

According to Akhila Gowlikar, a city-based influencer and model, beauty filters come in very handy when there is no make-up or time to do a quick touch-up. “But excessive use of it is pushing us in contemplation of what’s not perfect and how wonderful would one look if they were perfect. Filters certainly have a negative impact on mood immediately after use,” she says.