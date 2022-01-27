Make organising fun & easy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the most common jokes doing the rounds on social media is that if you don’t have a friend who has contracted Covid-19, then you probably have no friends at all! Such has been the extent to which the Omicron variant of Covid has been spreading its tentacles.

The spike in cases has led to almost everybody being forced to stay indoors until the numbers come down. This would be the third time that we’re having to be confined to the four walls of our home and let’s face it -- we hate it! But as hard as it can be, there’s nothing we can do other than be patient and careful.

Psychologists have recommended various ways one can keep themselves occupied as they isolate themselves. One of them was to take to re-organising, de-cluttering or even redecorating our cupboards, closets, rooms and even homes. Some could look at cleaning as a tedious job, but many spoke about it once they started; how therapeutic it made them feel.

We speak to Rohini Rajagopalan, founder of Organise With Ease, who helped actress Samanth Ruth Prabhu reorganise her huge wardrobe. “Even though many have time at hand and are looking to be productive in whatever way they can, organising or decluttering isn’t always a therapeutic activity.

We must remember that people are also going through a lot of mental fatigue and that has to be taken into consideration. Cleaning is a time-staking and physically exhaustive process. Hence, it’s always a good idea to take it slow,” she says. Here are some interesting tips and tricks to embark on the journey to easier organising.

Bite-sized projects

Pick up something as small as one drawer at a time. Don’t set huge goals and sign up for impossible tasks. Starting small helps you do a thorough job at what you pick. For example, on Day 1, finish clearing the dining table

First, declutter

Before you start reorganising, chalk out a plan to declutter well. Figure out what you use and need, and do away with what you don’t need. Pick things you really want to get rid of and be ruthless with the process. They could be the gifts you received over Diwali that you don’t use, or packets of snacks, groceries like quinoa and aatas you hoarded during the lockdowns. Give them it all away

Block a time period

Set aside only a small chunk of time to reorganise something. Choose a time period of 15-20 minutes and finish the job, instead of going on and on for hours

Revisit all spaces

With the pandemic and isolation, our homes have become the centre of all activity. So, see what you can do with the walls, extra furniture and remove things that create a sense of visual noise. Change things up a little and you’ll see a big difference

Plan well

Nobody actually has enough time, even amid the pandemic. There’s homeschooling or that extra meeting. So, it would be a futile attempt to set aside an entire day to do this. Set a goal, finish it, and then pick up a book and get productive in other areas!