Karmaditya Baldota’s X-ray art exhibition at Nehru Art Centre Gallery

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Karmaditya Baldota, a budding 20-year-old artist, will be showcasing ‘Xposure – The Art of Looking at Things Inside Out’, an exhibition of X-ray art at the Nehru Art Centre Gallery, Worli, Mumbai, till 31st July. X-ray art is a new-age medium of depicting concepts and objects using their skeletal frame. The art focuses on the structural core peeling away the outer layer. 

Inaugurated by Ms. Sangita Jindal, Founder - ART India Magazine and Chairperson - JSW Foundation, the solo exhibition will feature evocative large-format light boxes, with subjects ranging from nature to fast cars and daily objects. The art will compel the viewers to engage with the works and de-layer the internal beauty within the subjects. The displays convey Karmaditya’s unique perspective and are layered with societal commentary. 

A technically skilled art form, X-ray art involves composition, colour infusion and image manipulation to highlight chosen areas, direct eye flow, inject a mood and make the art compelling. 

Karmaditya has pledged all proceeds from the exhibition to the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind that is helping the visually impaired lead happier, fulfilling lives.

About the artist

Karmaditya Baldota is an art explorer and, at the young age of 20, has used multiple mediums to express his creativity. His repertoire ranges from the classic oil on canvas to scriptures from waste to wildlife photography. When his father bought a Nick Veasey X-ray Art piece, it immediately struck a chord and inspired him to research and adopt the technique.

The Baldota family is an art-loving family, and Karmaditya got exposed to some of the finest works of renowned artists during his visits to museums around the world. While the museums made deep impressions on this young artist, what truly excited his spirit was the visits to small galleries and new-age progressive art that was conceptual, playful, and challenged the boundaries of aesthetics and mediums.

Like every teenager, he wanted to shatter the confines of legacy and create a new visual language that had a deeper meaning for his generation.

