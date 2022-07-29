Comedy Culture: Buckets of laughter on your way

By Express News Service

Who doesn't love memes from Comedy Culture? With their catchphrase, "Babumoshai, zindagi majedaar honi chahiye, boring nhi," they have been making us laugh with their super-amusing memes.

We have amassed Comedy Culture's all-funny memes. For instance, Comedy Culture recently posted a meme that had a crow with thumbs up saying "Bhai tu bindaas jhooth bol... Mujhe ghanta farq nahi padta" and this meme was for every person who sang "Jhooth bole kauwa kaate."

One more meme comes from the political genre. Illustrating their take on Bihar’s recent scenario, we can see PM Modi and Nitish Kumar together, and in the other one, we can see Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. They spiced this meme by adding the lyrics "Wo jo kehte the bichdenge na hum kabhi wo hawa ho gaye dekhte-dekhte."

Comedy Culture was founded by Aryan Bhasin and Pratik Agrawal, Janak Bhanushali, and Yajinn Sharma in 2019.

