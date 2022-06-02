STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B2B travel tech platform Egencia opens development centre in Gurgaon

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Egencia, the global B2B travel tech platform serving more than two million travelers around the world, is expanding its footprint in India with a new development centre in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon. The centre solidifies Egencia’s plan in the India region and paves way for the company’s future after being acquired by American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform. 

Egencia is now set to accelerate its growth and India plays a strategic part in this plan. The company plans to drive some of its core tech capabilities out of the Gurgaon development centre with a key focus on travel management, site reliability engineering, e-commerce, and driving global technology support.

Speaking to the journalists at the launch event, Pratik Modi, Senior Director, Technology, and India Lead, Egencia, said: “We believe travel is a driver of economic, social and environmental progress. As we emerge from the global pandemic and adapt to geo-political tensions across the world, it has only heightened the need for frictionless, personalised products and services as travellers want to feel supported in times of uncertainty. Our role as a proven global B2B travel tech platform is to give travelers the best user experiences, unmatched content, and unbeatable service when they are booking and traveling, so they can make informed decisions quickly. Now with this new office, Egencia is striving to build on its technology talent in India to enhance our platform capabilities and accelerate innovation as we transform the B2B Travel industry with cutting-edge technology.” 

As part of the most valuable marketplace in business travel, Egencia is in a league of its own with industry-leading data insights and AI-driven innovation that powers the travel programs of 9000+ companies in more than 60 countries.​ Egencia is also recognised as a leader in the industry in the latest IDC Marketspace for cloud-based business travel technology.

India continues to be a strategic location for Egencia and Amex GBT. The country hosts a pool of talented professionals, and this state-of-the-art, modern facility will house existing employees and provide a substantial opportunity to potentially double the Egencia India teams in the years to come.

