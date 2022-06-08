Upendra Rai's book introduces several significant topics

By Express News Service

The ideological addendum intervention of Rashtriya Sahara newspaper has a special contribution in the intellectual world of Hindi. This appendix has been doing the work of giving room to a variety of perspectives on different dimensions related to the same subject for a time period of more than three decades. Contrasting points of view on the same subject also find a place here.

Intervention is a knowledge fund for the students of civil services examinations, so the diversity of ideas can also be checked through intervention. Upendra Rai, editor-in-chief of Sahara News Network, has given the form of a book to his articles written in the intervention. The name of this book is also intervention.

The scope of Upendra Rai's writings is wide. From politics, foreign policy, social issues to economy, he has penned and has an eye on every important topic of his time. Old trust will return with new changes - (Page No. 29) In this article, Upendra Rai analyzes some harsh facts related to start-up businesses.

This article outlines the problems that businessmen face. This article, published in November 2019, informs that more than 50 thousand entrepreneurs have left the country and moved to foreign countries. But this does not mean that Upendra Rai is against liberalisation. He writes in the same article – Liberalization started in 1992, and the achievement of the last 27 years is that our per capita income has quadrupled.

Maintaining balance in conceptual writing is an important but difficult task. Upendra Rai's intervention maintains the balance. Avoids redundancy.

Anarchy not allowed in Jamhooriyat – What Upendra Rai outlines in page 120 is a very important tool for our times. He writes – If democracy gives an opportunity to protest, then it also gives the right to stand against the opposition.

Here the scope for democratic dialogue has steadily narrowed. The one who is not with us is a traitor or a worm of the capitalists – this type of ideological intolerance is constantly visible. From debates of TV channels to writings of various kinds. In a democracy, the right to dissent has to develop the patience to listen.

Such violent frenzy should be stopped by all means - Page 166 - In the article, Upendra Roy very meaningfully and accurately reminds of an article by Mahatma Gandhi - Democracy vs Mobshahi. This article was written by Bapu in the Young India in 1920. In his article published on February 29, 2020, Upendra Rai recalls Bapu's hundred-year-old article, at a time when the difference between democracy and mob-shahi seems to be erased many times. Some people voluntarily block highways, block roads. Drama happens in the name of democracy.

Corona's cry will be removed from precaution - Page 176 - In the article, Upendra Rai writes that the question is not only of health, but also of the danger looming over the economic health of the country and the world. In this article published on 7 March 2020, Upendra Rai is pointing to the economic dimensions of Corona. In March 2020, very few people were watching the economic consequences of Corona. Corona was originally being marked as a health disaster. It is now clear that this was not just a health disaster, it was also an economic disaster and to an extent it still is.

In the article, Upendra Rai writes in the context of China that if we stop writing its stuff, then its loss will be minor. Analyzing India-China economic relations in this article, Upendra Rai says that economic realities cannot be ignored. That is to say, boycott Chinese items or start a war with China - even if emotions can be comforted by extravagant things, but the problems at the ground level do not end with them. China has made a place in the whole world by working hard. India still has to work very hard to reach there.

By reading the articles of this collection together, it is clear that comprehensive knowledge is necessary, writing on China is not only a matter of foreign policy, it is also necessary to analyze the economy. That is, an overall knowledge of politics, foreign policy, sociology and economics brings depth and balance to writing. Otherwise the writing runs the risk of becoming monotonous. Balance comes from knowledge, comes from a deeper understanding of things. Deep understanding comes from holistic knowledge.

It is a very difficult task to balance thoughts in the tide of emotions. But mature writing is an example of the fact that balance of thought is essential. It is necessary to test facts and logic. Upendra Rai keeps a keen eye on the issues of his time and writes regularly on them. More such collections can be expected from him in future.

Upendra Rai uses simple language and English words in the writing to make the communication better.