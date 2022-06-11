STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr. Radhika Agarwal aka ‘The Foodie Devi’ travels globally for food

Published: 11th June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 01:32 AM

By Express News Service

Being a dentist and a foodie is a unique combination and Dr Radhika Agarwal has aced it. ‘The Foodie Devi’, as her followers know Radhika on social media, is a popular content creator by profession. She says that being a dentist was her ambition but food, photography and blogging was her passion. From 2016 to date, Radhika has successfully created a name for herself in the Indian food blogging world with her lip-smacking content.

In 2016, when Radhika was in her final year of college, she used to travel frequently. That's when she explored and tasted different kinds of cuisines. Those days, blogging wasn't mainstream and she just wanted to share her likes and fondness for food through blog. After graduation, in 2018, Radhika decided to pursue food blogging as a full-time profession.

Talking about her experience so far, Radhika says, "When I started The Foodie Devi, I thought it would just be a hobby to introduce people to the innumerable delicacies around the world. However, the immense response and my passion to keep tasting new dishes and cooking helped me to grow a lot. I decided to make it my full-time profession. With time, the blogging industry gained great popularity and my work received more and more recognition. Hence, in 2018, I decided to dedicate my entire time and focus to growing the blog and captivating more foodie minds towards the various happiness platters I would cover."

Radhika doesn't just enjoy popularity but acclaim as well. She has won several awards and nominations like the ‘Best Restaurant Reviewer’ from the All India Food Bloggers Association in Mumbai, Jaipur Magazine's ‘Best Food Blogger 2018’, ‘Food Talent of The Year’ (All India) by Vigo Video in Kolkata, 2020, ‘Smart Folks Award 2020’ by Jaipur Beat for creating the most engaging content.

Radhika has travelled multiple times to Dubai to explore the food scene there. According to her, Dubai should definitely be on your bucket list if you are a foodie because you will find cuisines from all across the globe in a single city. Some of her favourite places in Dubai are Al Mallah, The Cheesecake Factory, Zaroob, Laduree, Kaftan, Raju Omelette, Aroos Damascus, Al Ustadi.

