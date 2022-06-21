GFashion is bringing luxury labels to ‘woke’ customers

By Express News Service

Retail fashion is focussed on the two largest demographics in the world - the millennials and the Gen-Z. Worldwide, there are 1.8 million millennials who are aspirational and extremely conscious of their attire. Gen-Z contributes 26% of the total world population. This generation, unlike millennials, grew up with smartphones and has a better knowledge of popular culture and fashion.



In fact, in the United States alone, both these demographics represent around $350 billion in spending power, according to a Mckinsey report. The report stated that nine in 10 Gen-Z consumers expect fashion companies to show responsibility towards environmental and social issues. This is a whole new generation of woke customers for whom fashion is more than clothing, it is a statement and a cause.

Statista reports that the influences on Gen-Z and millennial fashion/clothing consumption is influenced by -

45% - Friends

33% - Online Influencers

31% - Social Media ads

GFashion understands woke generation

Founded post pandemic, GFashion has brought luxury labels to the customers of the woke generation. With their sustainable practices and rigorous quality check components, the fashion label directly appeals to the Gen-Zs and millennials. It has been founded on the principles of sustainable creativity and curation of bespoke designs. This has been a bold strategy considering that these customers often look at designer labels with much scepticism. However, GFashion, with its range of designer clothes made from sustainable means, has succeeded in disrupting this segment.

The clothing line ensures that each piece curated in their collections is a statement in itself. For instance, its Mandelli Collaboration Capsule beautifully balances Italian craftsmanship with elevated sportswear in Men’s Wear. Each clothing from this collection is a bold statement that screams of environmental sustainability and ethical practices while also being stylish and upbeat. Another interesting example is some of its latest offerings in the women’s collection that boasts of bold bomber jackets, luxury coats, street smart shorts and bottoms alongwith statement jewellery.

Ensuring quality parameters in fashion

In the world of fast fashion, GFashion has still kept its eyes focussed on the quality. The label has tried to create collections that define luxury, but the customers also get value for their money. As part of its quality check process, the fashion label has partnered with manufacturers and designers who do not believe in the one-size-fits-all philosophy. These are experimental brands that are ready to go the extra mile and create new fashion out of the trending issues in the market. The designers and artisans go through a rigorous process training where they are oriented about the larger vision of GFashion and its commitment towards quality trendy fashion lines.

The brand is constantly exploring new designers and ideas, giving opportunities to new innovating fashion brands and collaborating with fashion influencers. As a result, each release season is full of absolutely new designs that have not been displayed earlier, giving customers a sense of newness each time.

Varied fashion inspiration

GFashion has consistently kept its customers surprised with its launches. Its partner designers are free to experiment and draw inspiration from virtually anywhere. For instance, its Buddha Capsule collection that was launched in May this year was inspired by Tibetan Buddhist murals. This collection featured a pastel color palette with superimposed images of Buddhas inscribed in the original murals. Similarly, its denim collection has experimented with cut-outs of waste or discarded jeans repurposed for this collection. This is a step ahead in sustainable fashion where discarded denim material is reused to avoid wastage and yet provide an edgy touch to the fashion collection.

Its collection is full of asymmetric slits, sparkly butterfly clips, cut-outs, tinted sunglasses, oversize bottoms, boot-cut and distressed jeans - pretty much everything that both Gen-Z and millennials love. From silk, to suede, cashmere or jersey - there’s not a fashion trend that GFashion has not given its own twist to.

Its seasonal launches are the most awaited as the fashion brand understands that the clothing line will alter as per the weather. Even the color preferences of the buyers change as per the season. Considering this, GFashion designers give their own spin to each new season while keeping the edgy and trendy feel intact in the designs. The fashion label’s goal is to make luxury accessible to everyone without harming the environment.

Retail fashion is focussed on the two largest demographics in the world - the millennials and the Gen-Z. Worldwide, there are 1.8 million millennials who are aspirational and extremely conscious of their attire. Gen-Z contributes 26% of the total world population. This generation, unlike millennials, grew up with smartphones and has a better knowledge of popular culture and fashion. In fact, in the United States alone, both these demographics represent around $350 billion in spending power, according to a Mckinsey report. The report stated that nine in 10 Gen-Z consumers expect fashion companies to show responsibility towards environmental and social issues. This is a whole new generation of woke customers for whom fashion is more than clothing, it is a statement and a cause. Statista reports that the influences on Gen-Z and millennial fashion/clothing consumption is influenced by - 45% - Friends 33% - Online Influencers 31% - Social Media ads GFashion understands woke generation Founded post pandemic, GFashion has brought luxury labels to the customers of the woke generation. With their sustainable practices and rigorous quality check components, the fashion label directly appeals to the Gen-Zs and millennials. It has been founded on the principles of sustainable creativity and curation of bespoke designs. This has been a bold strategy considering that these customers often look at designer labels with much scepticism. However, GFashion, with its range of designer clothes made from sustainable means, has succeeded in disrupting this segment. The clothing line ensures that each piece curated in their collections is a statement in itself. For instance, its Mandelli Collaboration Capsule beautifully balances Italian craftsmanship with elevated sportswear in Men’s Wear. Each clothing from this collection is a bold statement that screams of environmental sustainability and ethical practices while also being stylish and upbeat. Another interesting example is some of its latest offerings in the women’s collection that boasts of bold bomber jackets, luxury coats, street smart shorts and bottoms alongwith statement jewellery. Ensuring quality parameters in fashion In the world of fast fashion, GFashion has still kept its eyes focussed on the quality. The label has tried to create collections that define luxury, but the customers also get value for their money. As part of its quality check process, the fashion label has partnered with manufacturers and designers who do not believe in the one-size-fits-all philosophy. These are experimental brands that are ready to go the extra mile and create new fashion out of the trending issues in the market. The designers and artisans go through a rigorous process training where they are oriented about the larger vision of GFashion and its commitment towards quality trendy fashion lines. The brand is constantly exploring new designers and ideas, giving opportunities to new innovating fashion brands and collaborating with fashion influencers. As a result, each release season is full of absolutely new designs that have not been displayed earlier, giving customers a sense of newness each time. Varied fashion inspiration GFashion has consistently kept its customers surprised with its launches. Its partner designers are free to experiment and draw inspiration from virtually anywhere. For instance, its Buddha Capsule collection that was launched in May this year was inspired by Tibetan Buddhist murals. This collection featured a pastel color palette with superimposed images of Buddhas inscribed in the original murals. Similarly, its denim collection has experimented with cut-outs of waste or discarded jeans repurposed for this collection. This is a step ahead in sustainable fashion where discarded denim material is reused to avoid wastage and yet provide an edgy touch to the fashion collection. Its collection is full of asymmetric slits, sparkly butterfly clips, cut-outs, tinted sunglasses, oversize bottoms, boot-cut and distressed jeans - pretty much everything that both Gen-Z and millennials love. From silk, to suede, cashmere or jersey - there’s not a fashion trend that GFashion has not given its own twist to. Its seasonal launches are the most awaited as the fashion brand understands that the clothing line will alter as per the weather. Even the color preferences of the buyers change as per the season. Considering this, GFashion designers give their own spin to each new season while keeping the edgy and trendy feel intact in the designs. The fashion label’s goal is to make luxury accessible to everyone without harming the environment.