STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

IAS Ashish Chauhan doing exemplary work for people in Uttarakhand

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Ashish Chauhan, has done exemplary social work in Uttarakhand that has benefited the people from all walks of life in Uttarakhand. Chauhan has also worked to boost tourism, healthcare, employment, and environment in the state. Recently, Chauhan was felicitated with the 'Best IAS Officer award' at News Maker Achiever's Award, a prominent and prestigious award organised by Mumbai’s Afternoon Voice Newspaper every year.

In 2018, to bring out the people of Harshil out of poverty and generate self-employment, Chauhan launched the ‘Harshil Apple Festival’ to promote and boost the reach of unique apples of the region. It’s a two-day festival where heritage walks and exhibitions are arranged for the people. The Harshil Apple Festival received tremendous response. Businessmen, buyers, and investors showed up from India and abroad. “I wish to expand the reach of Harshil apples internationally, like Himachal and Kashmir apples,” says Chauhan.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world hard, Chauhan diligently managed the situation in Uttarkashi. He ramped up sample collection and testing in the district to combat the rising Covid cases. He also conducted cleanliness campaigns to promote awareness and hygiene.

A travel enthusiast from Spain, Antonio, has named a virgin mountain peak and the trek after Chauhan. When Antonio was visiting Uttarakhand, he was moved by Chauhan's hospitality. Antonio dedicated and registered a virgin mountain peak in Spain with the name ‘Punta Del Magistrado', meaning ‘Magistrate tip’ and the trek ‘via Ashish’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp