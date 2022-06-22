IAS Ashish Chauhan doing exemplary work for people in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Ashish Chauhan, has done exemplary social work in Uttarakhand that has benefited the people from all walks of life in Uttarakhand. Chauhan has also worked to boost tourism, healthcare, employment, and environment in the state. Recently, Chauhan was felicitated with the 'Best IAS Officer award' at News Maker Achiever's Award, a prominent and prestigious award organised by Mumbai’s Afternoon Voice Newspaper every year.

In 2018, to bring out the people of Harshil out of poverty and generate self-employment, Chauhan launched the ‘Harshil Apple Festival’ to promote and boost the reach of unique apples of the region. It’s a two-day festival where heritage walks and exhibitions are arranged for the people. The Harshil Apple Festival received tremendous response. Businessmen, buyers, and investors showed up from India and abroad. “I wish to expand the reach of Harshil apples internationally, like Himachal and Kashmir apples,” says Chauhan.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world hard, Chauhan diligently managed the situation in Uttarkashi. He ramped up sample collection and testing in the district to combat the rising Covid cases. He also conducted cleanliness campaigns to promote awareness and hygiene.

A travel enthusiast from Spain, Antonio, has named a virgin mountain peak and the trek after Chauhan. When Antonio was visiting Uttarakhand, he was moved by Chauhan's hospitality. Antonio dedicated and registered a virgin mountain peak in Spain with the name ‘Punta Del Magistrado', meaning ‘Magistrate tip’ and the trek ‘via Ashish’.

