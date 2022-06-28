Home Lifestyle

Amit Patel leading Xclusive Yachts’ decade long journey

Published: 28th June 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Entrepreneur Amit Patel built Xclusive Yachts from scratch. After consistently catering clients with qualityservices for more than 15 years, the brand has become eponymous to luxury yacht tours.

Xclusive Yachts has given a new meaning to their customer’s experience of yacht rentals. It offers numerous services including renting yachts and boats for various activities like celebrations, fishing, site seeing, etc. Patel was just 21-years-old when he started Xclusive Yachts. Starting off with just one yacht, today he has a fleet of 70+ yachts and 300+ employees. Their hospitality has also attracted renowned global celebs like Akon, Rihanna, Craig David etc. Recently, they upgraded their services to Xclusive Boat Club membership and Xclusive Sea School.

“Purchasing something isn’t about the item itself anymore, people believe in purchasing experiences these days,” says Patel. With their boat club concept, they give their customers the flexibility in driving boats and provide them the freedom of exploring the sea independently. This concept of membership has opened gates in the field of aqua tourism. “More and more people now have access to the sea than ever before” added Patel.

To help their customers experience the epitome of luxury, Xclusive Yachts has recently launched an all-new Stardom super yacht. It is a 43-metre tri-deck yacht located in the extraordinary district of Dubai Harbour with seafront view. In order to cater to their global guests and provide a foreign experience to local customers, the Xclusive Yachts team has onboarded 16 new skilled crew members from 6 different countries. It is the best choice whether you wish to celebrate your honeymoon, bachelorette or have a business trip. Xclusive Yachts is also planning to teach driving boats to its clients. Patel has come up with the innovative idea of Xclusive Sea School - an institute for people who wish to learn to drive a boat.

Patel is still looking for opportunities to grow. He wishes to serve more customers, thus, he is expanding his services in Europe and Middle East.

