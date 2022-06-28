Over 100 special children from Gujarat honoured for various achievements

By Express News Service

SURAT: About 100 students, including specially-abled, were felicitated for their outstanding performances in studies, sports, and arts by the Ek Soch Foundation, an NGO working for the underprivileged, specially-abled children, women empowerment, and widows in Gujarat.

The felicitation event was organised in the presence of Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar, and District Education Officer (DEO) Rajyaguru on June 26. The children were felicitated for their unique talents in the field of studies, arts, and sports.

"Rather than giving awards to all 90% scoring children, we chose these children with hidden talents," says Ritu Rathi, founder of Ek Soch. It’s very important to bring their talent into notice. Most of the children honoured at the event were from different schools and slums. They work during the day to support their families."

"We felicitated the specially-abled and blind children who excelled in their studies, arts, and sports." Ek Soch has evolved into a movement aimed at creating an ecosystem in which children are prioritised as the nation's priority. Parents should not force their children to study but rather identify their hidden talents and encourage them to avoid the rat race," Rathi added.

Ek Soch has been working in Surat for the empowerment of underprivileged and special children, widows, and women for many years and has made a difference in many lives. The goal is to empower the young generation and underserved communities through a unique 360-degree development model that includes counselling, health and nutrition, education, self-employment, economic development, hygiene, and other aspects.

The NGO has a considerable team of members from all the fields, such as doctors, counsellors, lawyers, social workers, fitness experts, entrepreneurs, and others.

Ek Soch Foundation organises many medical camps to distribute mechanical limbs, feet, callipers, and other aids to disabled children.