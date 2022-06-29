Home Lifestyle

Follow your dreams, says influencer Harmanpreet Singh Sehgal

Published: 29th June 2022 03:45 PM

By Express News Service

Why did you stop pursuing your hobby? If you haven't, then you might already know what entirety means. If you ask Harmanpreet Singh Sehgal, he will say, "Follow your dreams".

Harmanpreet is not only an entrepreneur, but also a digital creator whose feed is influencing plenty of people. He uses Instagram to share the glimpses of his life so that people are motivated and realise the outcome of following your heart.

"Hobby or passion is something personal and one does it by investing all their efforts, time, and mind. Moreover, the ideas generated by a passionate mind have their own allure and uniqueness. Therefore, following your dreams will make you an extraordinary mind. Pursuing your dream life will bring an abundance of positive energy and you will be able to achieve great things," Harmanpreet says.

Harmanpreet is founder of a firm that manufactures sanitary pads. He is also a car and travel enthusiast.

