DJ Lalit to collaborate with India’s leading music label?

By Express News Service

When it comes to creating euphonious music, Lalit Kudle aka DJ Lalit has garnered attention from the listeners and partygoers. The talented DJ hailing from Pune has been the top performer in the city’s pubs, clubs, weddings and other musical events. Not just this, he has performed at several events across different Indian cities including his recent event with ‘Shona Shona’ singer Tony Kakkar at The Millers Homebar in Pune.

DJ Lalit is now creating buzz for his collaboration with one of India’s leading music companies. It is still not confirmed, but the news is that he will be coming up with musical melodies that will be backed by one of the country’s eminent record labels. While he has primarily been working as a DJ along with creating remixes, it was always on his bucket list to collaborate with different artists and companies.

His recent work is a trap song titled ‘Walk Away’. The song was in collaboration with Iqqanve and DJ Shad India. Currently, Lalit is juggling between his shows and the release of his upcoming musical tracks.

