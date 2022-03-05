STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Actor Hiren Patel takes part in road safety awareness rally organised by Royal Enfield

Published: 05th March 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On February, 14, 2022, Sarabhai Motors Nehrunagar Royal Enfield organised a city ride on the streets of Ahmedabad to spread awareness on road safety amongst commuters. 

Hiren Patel, digital creator-turned-actor, has been entertaining his audience with his comic videos and also spreading love and happiness through his social media accounts.

Ride leader Heet Punjawat along with Hiren and 14 other riders started from Nehrunagar Circle to Shivranjni Cross Road and then to Iscon Cross Road. 

Hiren said, “It was a pleasure to get on this ride and to be a part of something which is spreading positivity and road safety awareness.”

The riders gifted chocolates and sweets to all traffic police personnel to appreciate their hard work for ensuring safety on the roads. They also displayed banners to promote riders to always wear helmets, wear safety gears and follow traffic rules. 

Bikers are the most vulnerable road users in India

“In India almost 4-5 lakh road accidents occur per year and 1.5-2 lakh people succumb in these mishaps. More than 60% fatalities are of bikers, cyclists, and pedestrians. So, it is very important to educate the citizens about road safety. People wear helmets not because they care for their own safety, but to avoid challans. This mindset needs to change because safety should be our top priority.”, said Punjawat

Hiren along with Aditya Patel and Kunal Suthar enjoyed the ride and said that they had an amazing time together. Hiren also mentioned, “We are thankful to Gujarat Police for cooperating with us and their dedication towards our safety.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp