Actor Hiren Patel takes part in road safety awareness rally organised by Royal Enfield

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On February, 14, 2022, Sarabhai Motors Nehrunagar Royal Enfield organised a city ride on the streets of Ahmedabad to spread awareness on road safety amongst commuters.

Hiren Patel, digital creator-turned-actor, has been entertaining his audience with his comic videos and also spreading love and happiness through his social media accounts.

Ride leader Heet Punjawat along with Hiren and 14 other riders started from Nehrunagar Circle to Shivranjni Cross Road and then to Iscon Cross Road.

Hiren said, “It was a pleasure to get on this ride and to be a part of something which is spreading positivity and road safety awareness.”

The riders gifted chocolates and sweets to all traffic police personnel to appreciate their hard work for ensuring safety on the roads. They also displayed banners to promote riders to always wear helmets, wear safety gears and follow traffic rules.

Bikers are the most vulnerable road users in India

“In India almost 4-5 lakh road accidents occur per year and 1.5-2 lakh people succumb in these mishaps. More than 60% fatalities are of bikers, cyclists, and pedestrians. So, it is very important to educate the citizens about road safety. People wear helmets not because they care for their own safety, but to avoid challans. This mindset needs to change because safety should be our top priority.”, said Punjawat

Hiren along with Aditya Patel and Kunal Suthar enjoyed the ride and said that they had an amazing time together. Hiren also mentioned, “We are thankful to Gujarat Police for cooperating with us and their dedication towards our safety.”