Entrepreneur-turned-producer Siddiqui Subhani redefines music industry

By Express News Service

Entrepreneurs and their inspiring stories reassure us that nothing is impossible if it is worked upon over and over again. This has been mastered by entrepreneur-turned-producer Siddiqui Subhani, whose work has inspired his numerous followers.



Before venturing into the music world, he was an adept entrepreneur who helped his clients stand out in a digital space. With hardwork, perseverance and digital expertise, Subhani brought in tried and tested methods for his clients. He emerged as an adept practitioner who helped his clients generate strong presence and earn profits.



Carrying forward the willpower to make it big in life, Subhani groomed his skill to string words together into a heart-touching song. He produced a song titled ‘Tumse Mila’. This was a stepping stone that turned into an illustrious music production career for him. Recently, he came up with his latest song, ‘Future Mehfil’.



“My journey so far has given me such deep insight into life, and I can’t be any less grateful. In the future, I wish to produce more such songs which can inspire the world around me and connect people with each other,” says Subhani.