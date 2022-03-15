Some notable books to read this summer

By Express News Service

1. Adyakshar By Ankur Agarwal

“Adyakshar” is a bouquet of Hindi poems with “unanswered love” as the primary theme. Poems in this book not only attempt to portray love through metaphors but also paint a blend of emotions a lover goes through in the journey of unanswered love. Everyone goes through such emotions and keep on collecting the pain as they live. These emotions are complicated but the poems in "Adyakshar" are in very simple Hindi (and some touch of Urdu) that makes it even easier for everyone to relate to and feel the depth of emotions. No doubt poetry is best read in the original language and in “Adyakshar” a gamut of sentiments scattered on the trail of immaculate love flies off the pages of the book straight into the reader’s heart. A must read to take you back to those times in life!

2 . The great Himalayan Treasure by Varun Wadhwa

Money without intention, Action without purpose, Success without humility, Failures without lessons. Anything that is not in balance is not in sync with the very nature of existence. Once you would understand the power of balance you would not seek anything else. The book is an attempt to capture the essence of life by taking you through the adventures of a treasure hunt and exploring the real wisdom that exists within all of us. Hopefully, it would open a new dimension through which you can perceive this life, a dimension which you thought never existed! “Extremes are easy, finding a balance in life, that's pure gold!”

3. Love Swipe Blackmail by Nitish Bhusan

Love Swipe Blackmail is a story of friendship, romance, love, caring, mistakes, standing up for friends, grit, determination, forgiveness and not giving up on those whom you love. It is a story that will remind you of someone whom you love deeply, someone who loves you unconditionally, someone who is always there for you, no matter what. It will remind you of all the sweet nothings that you did and continue to do with the closest rascals in your life – your friends. The main plot is the love story between the lead couple, Ravi & Vandy, and how that love story gets adulterated by a dating app.

4.India the next superpower by Dr. Joseph K Thomas

Dr. Joseph Thomas, shares his intuitive approach to show how the creative and technological brilliance of leadership can be utilised to drive breakthroughs. He brings the deep insider perspective which encompasses economy, military and technology to make ‘India: The Next Superpower’. Here are some highlights, that the book answers candidly: Will India emerge as a Superpower in the future? Can India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025? What is the issue between India and China? Can India defeat China in a war? Once in a while a book finds place on the shelf that not only alters the lives of readers but leaves an imprint on them, ‘India: The Next Superpower’ is one of such books.

5. 355 Days - Pursuit of freedom by Deeba Salim Irfan

A Murder. An accused. Three lives. What is the truth? It narrates the intertwined lives of a British - Indian business Tycoon, Aadesh Dixit; his wife, Maya and his lawyer, Nasha Singh. How will 355 days impact their lives? 355 Days by Deeba Salim Irfan is a crime fiction inspired by true events that would take you on the emotional and spiritual journey of the protagonist, Aadesh Dixit in Asia’s largest jail and the transformation of his perspective and life goals. At your lowest moments, you will find something worth holding onto. '355 Days', is a story of love, faith, hardships and greater lessons behind all the adversities of life.

6. Twenty Eight Plus One by Nilakshi Garg

Celebrate February 2022, that month of the year which we devote to epic love, family, and friendships stories, with Twenty Eight Plus One by Nilakshi Garg. It’s quite an eccentric poetry book that portrays the darker side of humanity with multiple twists and turns. Surprisingly, this author, who turned poet, has paid tribute to her parent’s anniversary with the title of this poetry book. This intention behind this poetry book makes the entire narrative unique and full of warmth. Additionally, you get to read poems in this book about a non-binary content creator, an author who stalks its number one reader without revealing its gender identity – a storytelling that reminds you of Netflix’s You series.

7. Rajaraja Chola: interplay between an Imperial Regime and Productive Forces on Society by Raghavan Srinivasan

This historical non-fiction recreates the history of a South Indian king and his imperial, in a form that would appeal to the academia and the wider public audience alike. When Emperor Rajaraja Chola ascended the throne, the land of Tamils entered upon centuries of grandeur. He left behind a stupendous legacy, which has not lost its sheen even after a thousand years. This book is a well-researched account of his regime, including powerful productive forces at work, newly liberated by advances made in manufacturing and trade. Through interesting facts and riveting analyses provided by the author, the reader can vividly experience the tumultuous developments of this period.

8. Death of a District Magistrate by Narasimhan Eswar (Nachi)

The death by gunshot of a powerful and controversial District Magistrate brings in the idealistic and puritanical DSP Arjun Iyer to the District Magistrate’s residence, where his large joint family lives. It seems like a suicide at first glance, but is it really one? And if it isn’t, then…Along with his assistant, the deeply loyal but irascible, devil-may-care Inspector Munuswamy, DSP Arjun leaves no stone unturned in investigating the case where surprise upon labyrinthine surprise awaits them until they arrive at the final conclusion. Narasimhan Eswar a.k.a Nachi, until recently, was CEO of an FMCG multinational in India and also served on the Executive Committee of its Global Business Unit.

9. Death in Colaba Bay by Ambika Subramanian

Bombay under British rule in 1898 is a thriving port, the most modern city in the colonies and a hotbed of crimes. An heiress and socially well-known widow, Tara Bai decides to help the distraught families when three young girls go missing from her alma mater, Ratan Bai School for Girls. Arun Rao, a capable and resilient police officer is assigned the case. Meanwhile, one of the missing girls is found dead on the shores of Colaba. The current crime has similarities to older cases from the central province. The royal family of Jaiwar is in the midst of this scandal too. Arun and Tara have a chance encounter at the victim’s home. An astute Tara offers to help, while upstanding Arun is not very keen to involve her. Their pasts, inhibitions and preconceived notions all add to the muddle.

10. Ek Safar Mein by Ansuman Bhagat

When a person dreams in his sleep, then many characters are seen together, just like we see a movie in theatres. But does it ever really happen as we dream while sleeping? A writer writes a lot of his thoughts, which is seen or read as entertainment nowadays. Sometimes the reality is something else but when the real time is presented to the people, it shows a mirror to the society in a context through which a lot can be experienced. In this book "Ek Safar Mein" the author Ansuman Bhagat has tried to display all the components of his life so that people will know in this context what situations artists or any other person have to go through in real daily routine.