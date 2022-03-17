Anthros Inc founder Anurag Dandiya  - entrepreneur and car racing enthusiast

By Express News Service

Leaving the safety, security of a home filled with love from parents and family requires much more than ambition. It requires a hunger to love life beyond what one is fated for.

Two decades after leaving India, Anurag Dandiya has left a footprint on his brand Anthros Inc in 42 states in the USA. During that period Dandiya challenged himself to abstain from mediocrity by carefully choosing how he spent his time and with whom.

Dandiya says he remembers one thing vividly that his father Late Wing Commander Subhash Dandiya used to say, “Do not fall into the trap of cliché. You can do anything you set your mind to. You can only do one thing well and that too, if you have the talent for it. Find out what that is and give it two decades with all your might and heart and you’ll reap the rewards of living abundantly.”

Dandiya says clichés have bound our society into a vague, confused state for the younger generation. Teaching someone how to fish has never been enough. You have to learn where to fish, what to fish, and how you want to fish. Holding a fishing rod, waiting for a fish to bite has never been the modus operandi for Dandiya, born in Allahabad, where his father was stationed as an Indian Air Force officer.

Need for speed



With Anthros’ comfortable hold on market share in US, Dandiya decided to race cars with two close friends who are like brothers, Mr. John Houghtaling, a trial attorney by trade and a serial entrepreneur in oil and gas space. Interestingly, Houghtaling is also Anurag’s son, Aidan Dandiya’s godfather. Second being Franco Valobra of Valobra Jewellery Atelier whose family history as jewellers begins in 1905 in Piazza San Carlo, Torino, Italy.

Dandiya says, “I was getting complacent, Anthros was doing well and all my dreams were coming true. I wanted to push myself physically, mentally and challenge myself to do something where I would start last, again. That's all I needed to join my best friends into what became four years of some of the most memorable moments while building lifelong brotherhood with men I admired.” We choose Ferraris not for the glamour, but for the history, legacy, and passion of Enzo Ferrari in the auto racing history.



Dandiya was nicknamed “Choo Choo” as in “slow train” for starting last in pole positions and finishing last in most races his first year”. He then approached professional race car drivers, Guy Cosmo and Jon Miller to coach him. After hundreds of hours of seat time practising on multiple race tracks around America, Dandiya won the coveted Daytona Ferrari Challenge Club Race in April 2012.

“I won many podium finishes, 2nd and 3rd while racing through the years and yet yearned for that one P1 (position 1). My father had passed away in Jaipur a week before, and I told John I was not coming to the race. That’s when he said that your father would want you to continue fighting and participate in the Daytona race in his honour.

“I will never forget the qualifying session that morning in Daytona”. Dandiya says he remembers the sunrise and getting in the car and clocking his best lap ever in Daytona to start the race P1.

“My father was looking at me from the heavens that morning. I did not make a single mistake in Daytona on the 3.5 miles, 12 turn race track”. When the race started, Anurag says he went into a tranquil space with only his father in mind and found himself on victory lane after the race accepting his first ever P1 finish. Anurag left racing that day. He still continues to visit race tracks with friends and family and drives for fun.

“That was it for me”, my father used to always say that a true sign of a gentleman is to walk away with grace, when you are on top.”

Dandiya is also a cricket and polo fan. He has now decided to pursue being a director and a producer in the music industry. He added, ‘I choose to pursue arts because my son Aidan Dandiya is an upcoming actor and singer. I can only coach him if I experience it in some form. I am thrilled to have collaborated with Vivek Verma who already has been working into the mainstream music Industry in India.