Renowned anchor Ankit Shaw on hosting event in Dubai

Shaw hosted a corporate giant in Dubai in February.

Published: 17th March 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ankit Shaw is a multifaceted artist and one of India’s most reputed and awarded emcee, live host, TV presenter, and fashion influencer. He was recently awarded by the Rotary Club as the Best Male Emcee and Anchor, and also the top Indian anchor award by Sahitya Times. Shaw has been a TEDx speaker too.

Shaw hosted a corporate giant in Dubai in February. He said “I was really honoured to host at Dubai and totally loved the class of work. I’m glad The Junction House Travel & Event company took us to a Dubai city tour and I visited Miracle Garden, Dubai Ain, Desert Safari, Daw cruise, Burj Khalifa, etc. I came back with many memories, and being an emcee, work and travel are two sides of the same coin.”

Shaw is also among the top fashion and lifestyle Influencer and is hugely popular. He has emceed nearly 500 live and virtual events, and has hosted a number of wedding events by carrying the class and weight of big fat weddings. He also hosted the Red Carpet of Bhojpuri Cinema Awards, Star Sports Pro Kabaddi League, Mr & Ms Mission Dreams, Partners meet of Lloyd at Nepal, EMPL, etc.

Shaw also hosted a grand sports events ‘Khela Hobe - A play for a Cause’ in November 2021 which was based on football tournament of visually impaired, specially-abled people and providing platform and motivating them to go further, the event had guests like Yuvraj Walmiki, Alvito D'cunha, Jojo Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, Sayak Chakraborty, Debraj Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, Tapas Chatterjee, Debangshu Bhattacharya etc.

