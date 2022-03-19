STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We increased number of finalists for Rubaru Mr India to 40 this year: Pageant V-P Pankaj Kharbanda

Published: 19th March 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

India’s biggest and oldest running male pageant – Rubaru Mr. India is back with an all new season this year. As the event’s screening process and pre-finals are being conducted to select the national finalists for this year’s championship, the vice president of the Rubaru pageant Pankaj Kharbanda made a very important announcement regarding the event.

“All the previous records have been shattered this year. We have received the maximum number of entries this year, as compared to any of our past editions. It is great to see that the youngsters of today’s generation are coming forward, willing to show the world their skills and talents. Due to a very high number of registrations and entries, the process to select the national finalists is taking more time. Our team is consistently reviewing all the entries and coordinating with the applicants accordingly. We have decided to select 40 national level finalists for this year’s competition,” says Kharbanda

He adds, “Earlier, we were going to select only 30 candidates. However, after discussing the current situation, we unanimously decided that it would be better to increase the number of finalists to 40, so that we can get onboard more talented youngsters. The names of the 40 national finalists will be revealed around the end of May. Once the selection process is over, we will announce the 40 finalists who will later take part in the national finals scheduled to happen in the second half of the year, tentatively around September.”

Rubaru Mr. India is India’s foremost men’s pageant. It began in 2004, and is the longest running annual male pageant in India. It holds the record of being associated with the maximum number of international pageants and modelling organisations, and has produced the maximum number of international award winners and titleholders in the Indian male pageant industry. It is the highest contributor to the Indian male pageant sector, occupying a share of more than 70%.

