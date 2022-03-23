STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Art with a green heart

CE speaks to Sayam Bharath Yadav, the curator of the Lonely Planet exhibition which has works of 11 other artists on display.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

ayam Bharath Yadav, the curator of the Lonely Planet exhibition.

ayam Bharath Yadav, the curator of the Lonely Planet exhibition.

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chitramayee State Gallery of Art is hosting a conceptual art show to create awareness about the hazardous impact on the well-being of the planet and humankind, amid serious environmental issues.Called Lonely Planet, it explores the various effects of human life on nature — such as pollution, urban and rural divide, global warming and wars. CE speaks to Sayam Bharath Yadav, the curator of the exhibition which has works of 11 other artists on display. 

Two years’ of nature’s wrath unleashed on mankind in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic moved Sayam to put such a show together. “The past two years saw us experience the cumulative effect of our neglect of nature. Man has been exploiting nature to satisfy his greed without worrying about its harmful effects on other creatures, as well as on nature in its entirety. I feel the pandemic was nature’s way of teaching us its value, that it is our duty and responsibility to protect its integrity,” he shares. 

For the exhibition, he got in touch with some artists in the city, who are equally passionate about the environment. “I made a couple of calls, people showed interest and we put up the show with the aim to create awareness about climate change. Barring one artist from Visakhapatnam and another from Karnataka, all others are from Hyderabad,” Sayam tells CE. He adds that most of the artworks are by budding artists, who excel at the craft, namely Harsha Kancharla, Jangaiah Polepogu, Jaya Prakash D, Mahesh Pottabathini, PJ Stalin, Ramesh Baikani, Sabita Lakshmanan, Sharath Mudupu, Thrigulla Murali, Uma Vegesina and Sayam himself. 

“We have been seeing a great response from day one. We had put up some 250 saplings of different kinds of plants at the gallery. I thought I’d take some home at the end of the day, but was surprised to see them all picked up within less than an hour. It only goes to show that our project has been a great success, inspiring participants to do their bit for the environment,” Sayam says, adding that most of their visitors are students of fine arts, writers and a crowd that is willing to act upon what they’ve taken from the art show. 

Sayam lauds the support of the gallery and Nagaraju Nadikuda of Dreamscape for making Lonely Planet a reality. Once done with the show on March 27, he hopes to train and engage artists who are serious about art that brings forth purpose and value.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitramayee State Gallery of Art Sayam Bharath Yadav Lonely Planet
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp