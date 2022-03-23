By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Science is my passion. Science is beautiful. It is not entrepreneurship alone that throws challenges, even science too. In fact, it is more challenging,” Dr Krishna Ella said in conversation with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) chairperson Uma Chigurupati at a talk, ‘Braving The Odds: The Journey To Good Health’, organised at ITC Kohenur, HITEC City, on Tuesday.

Citing an example for young entrepreneurs, he said, “In the field of vaccines, scientists need to compete globally. The intensity of the competition is very tight. Whereas, in the entrepreneurial journey, once you build systems, the systems can run the show. It is easiest to work on vaccines for children. But it is not so working with adult vaccines. With science the start is always difficult, but it always pays.”

Sharing the past 27 years of Bharath Biotech’s journey, Suchitra Ella said, “Our priority was never to build a balancesheet. But, we always gave preference to science, technology and research. Earlier, one would study only to get a job. But today’s young people pursue what means the most to them.” “We have women everywhere, but not many in science. We need more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” she said.

Dr Krishna narrated his life’s story saying that the USA gave him a skillset that subsequently gave him the confidence to take on bigger roles in life. “I had the influence of my teacher, my wife and my mother for deciding to relocate from USA to India and venture out big on our own. My teachers too encouraged me to accept more challenging roles,” he said.

In her last speech as FLO chairperson, Uma gave an overview of the year. She said that during her tenure she had undergone 78 sessions, a job connect programme with police and promoted handlooms and handicrafts.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the chief guest, said: “The world is looking to India for vaccines, not just for Covid, but for many other ailments. We have administered 1.8 billion doses and exported to 150 plus countries.”