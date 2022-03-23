STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Science is beautiful

It is not entrepreneurship alone that throws challenges, even science too.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Braving The Odds: The Journey To Good Health’, organised at ITC Kohenur, HITEC City

Braving The Odds: The Journey To Good Health’, organised at ITC Kohenur, HITEC City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Science is my passion. Science is beautiful. It is not entrepreneurship alone that throws challenges, even science too. In fact, it is more challenging,” Dr Krishna Ella said in conversation with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) chairperson Uma Chigurupati at a talk, ‘Braving The Odds: The Journey To Good Health’, organised at ITC Kohenur, HITEC City, on Tuesday. 

Citing an example for young entrepreneurs, he said, “In the field of vaccines, scientists need to compete globally. The intensity of the competition is very tight. Whereas, in the entrepreneurial journey, once you build systems, the systems can run the show. It is easiest to work on vaccines for children. But it is not so working with adult vaccines. With science the start is always difficult, but it always pays.” 

Sharing the past 27 years of Bharath Biotech’s journey, Suchitra Ella said, “Our priority was never to build a balancesheet. But, we always gave preference to science, technology and research. Earlier, one would study only to get a job. But today’s young people pursue what means the most to them.”  “We have women everywhere, but not many in science. We need more women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” she said. 

Dr Krishna narrated his life’s story saying that the USA gave him a skillset that subsequently gave him the confidence to take on bigger roles in life. “I had the influence of my teacher, my wife and my mother for deciding to relocate from USA to India and venture out big on our own. My teachers too encouraged me to accept more challenging roles,” he said.

In her last speech as FLO chairperson, Uma gave an overview of the year. She said that during her tenure she had undergone 78 sessions, a job connect programme with police and promoted handlooms and handicrafts.  

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan,  the chief guest, said: “The world is looking to India for vaccines, not just for Covid, but for many other ailments. We have administered 1.8 billion doses and exported to 150 plus countries.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Ella Suchitra Ella
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp