Breaking the news

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy on social media with a picture of her cradling her baby bump, lying on the couch with her husband Anand Ahuja. The endearing snap evoked the sweetest of responses from across the world, including new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The good news of conceiving has way too many emotions tied to it — from the joy of being able to bring forth life to nervousness over the heavy responsibility of parenting and raising a child.

All these make the announcement of the arrival of a baby all the more heartfelt. Earlier, phone calls and messages were some ways couples shared the news. In the day of social media, Instagram has become the go-to place to break the news, once and for all. The idea of motherhood is a unique experience that couples look to cherish and even go back to, years later. Hence, the decision to try and find newer ways to make the announcement special. Rachel Dammala zooms into Hyderabad to check out the unique ways new moms are coming up with to make their good news public.

Reel with real emotions

Meryl Savithry’s joy knew no bounds when she learnt that she was going to be a mother. She shared the news with her husband first, but in the most non-pressuring way possible — framing her positive pregnancy test with the words ‘You are going to be a dad’ hand-painted by her on it.

“It was probably the most inexpensive way to share the news with him, but the love and warmth I received made me feel secure. In a world where having a child seems fearful because of the responsibilities that follow, I was afraid that Naveen (the husband) may react differently because he was the only one earning back then, and just enough to run the home. But the way he embraced his new responsibilities showed that it’s God’s grace to receive this gift. We felt confident that we could raise kids together and meet all their needs,” says Meryl.

The architect and newborn photographer says she could have easily arranged for a surprise party. “But I wanted us both to be our real selves while we learnt about this news, I didn’t want him to act excited for a camera or for anyone around. I chose that moment to be between us both, rather than announce it to the family.”

Bump on board

The pandemic has been a tough time for us all, but even worse for expecting parents. Vikas Rao and his wife Susan Cherece could not squeeze time out for a photoshoot to announce their pregnancy in the middle of a lockdown. “It was a few months after we conceived that I had to take Susan for regular check-ups and with the innumerable speed-breakers from Tarnaka to Barkatpura, I chose to keep my speed below 25 kmph. People would zoom past me annoyed at my speed. That’s when I realised it was high time I made the announcement — beginning with a sticker on my car!” The sticker read ‘Bump on board’. “We put up a picture of the car on Instagram to make the announcement. People were confused at first, but it hit them slowly. It was a fun idea,” the IT professional says.

Big deal

Back when Mercy Solomon, a clinical dietician and certified fitness trainer, announced her pregnancy, such a “big deal” out of this news was still not welcomed. Though it was just a couple of years ago, she is glad that Hyderabdis are finally cosying up to the idea of elaborate pregnancy announcements, and for good reason. “The reason it meant a big deal to my husband Prasanna Prakash and I was that we suffered a miscarriage not long before then.

When I tested positive, I waited for another day to take multiple other tests just to be sure. I got some customised decor and cups that read ‘mom’, ‘dad’ and ‘grandparents’ with the due date. I recorded a reaction video of Prasanna walking in to realise what the decor was all about. It was the truest, most real response I have ever seen.” Mercy began updating her journey every week but was criticised for “showing off” or being unmindful of those who were trying.

Closest to reality

Dr Meghna Chinaiah did more than just a simple photoshoot to announce her pregnancy — pictures of an ultrasound. “People usually put off making an early announcement because they are not sure until a few months later, due to the fear of a miscarriage. But once we heard the heartbeat during an ultrasound, we knew it was time to make an announcement. We put up pictures of our sonogram. Being a photographer, I relate a lot to pictures. It was the closest thing to reality,” she says.