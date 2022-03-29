STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Notable voice in media and entertainment world, RJ Sriram is name to reckon with

Sriram initially worked at the All India Radio before making his mark in the mainstream radio space.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music is by far one of the best forms of entertainment that keeps our spirits high. Enthralling the audience with a plethora of music and other interactive jamming sessions, RJ Sriram, is the name to reckon with. Known as Sriram Sullia, he is the programming head at Fever 104 FM and 94.3 Radio One, Bangalore. RJ Sriram is the on-air voice at Fever 104 FM where he hosts the Evening Drive Show.

With a diversified experience of more than 14 years in the industry, Sriram is known for tickling the funny bones with his sense of humour. Interestingly, one of Sriram’s most loved works online is a very unique podcast - ‘Aryaa and I’ - which he conducts on his Youtube channel along with his 4-year-old daughter.

This talented RJ who has interviewed the Dalai Lama as well, has quite a following on Instagram too. As an RJ, he feels elated that his voice reaches thousands of people. With the medium of radio, he is inspiring people by conveying a relevant message through quality content. Apart from his successful career as an RJ, he is also a corporate emcee/anchor.

Sriram has collaborated with notable brands like Lifestyle Stores, Galleria Mall, and Kama Ayurveda to name a few. On various instances, he interacts with the audience on air and keeps them updated about the happenings in the country and around the world. “The best part about my profession is that it is an amalgamation of information and entertainment, what we call ‘infotainment’. I believe that the audience needs a blend of both today”, says Sriram.

While driving around the busy streets of Bengaluru, you will certainly listen to Sriram’s voice on the air. Along with being a prolific orator, he is tech-savvy and loves content creation to the core. He says, “Multimedia has exploded to a large extent where one can create content at home and distribute it based on merit. I consider myself as a content creator who uses audio, video, and live platforms to connect with the audience and engage with them.”

More so, amidst the pandemic, Sriram has been effectively communicating with listeners to address the latest affairs. Having pursued a Master’s degree in Communication from Christ University, Bangalore, Sriram initially worked at the All India Radio before making his mark in the mainstream radio space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJ Sriram bengaluru radio jockey
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp