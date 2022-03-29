Notable voice in media and entertainment world, RJ Sriram is name to reckon with

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music is by far one of the best forms of entertainment that keeps our spirits high. Enthralling the audience with a plethora of music and other interactive jamming sessions, RJ Sriram, is the name to reckon with. Known as Sriram Sullia, he is the programming head at Fever 104 FM and 94.3 Radio One, Bangalore. RJ Sriram is the on-air voice at Fever 104 FM where he hosts the Evening Drive Show.

With a diversified experience of more than 14 years in the industry, Sriram is known for tickling the funny bones with his sense of humour. Interestingly, one of Sriram’s most loved works online is a very unique podcast - ‘Aryaa and I’ - which he conducts on his Youtube channel along with his 4-year-old daughter.

This talented RJ who has interviewed the Dalai Lama as well, has quite a following on Instagram too. As an RJ, he feels elated that his voice reaches thousands of people. With the medium of radio, he is inspiring people by conveying a relevant message through quality content. Apart from his successful career as an RJ, he is also a corporate emcee/anchor.

Sriram has collaborated with notable brands like Lifestyle Stores, Galleria Mall, and Kama Ayurveda to name a few. On various instances, he interacts with the audience on air and keeps them updated about the happenings in the country and around the world. “The best part about my profession is that it is an amalgamation of information and entertainment, what we call ‘infotainment’. I believe that the audience needs a blend of both today”, says Sriram.

While driving around the busy streets of Bengaluru, you will certainly listen to Sriram’s voice on the air. Along with being a prolific orator, he is tech-savvy and loves content creation to the core. He says, “Multimedia has exploded to a large extent where one can create content at home and distribute it based on merit. I consider myself as a content creator who uses audio, video, and live platforms to connect with the audience and engage with them.”

More so, amidst the pandemic, Sriram has been effectively communicating with listeners to address the latest affairs. Having pursued a Master’s degree in Communication from Christ University, Bangalore, Sriram initially worked at the All India Radio before making his mark in the mainstream radio space.