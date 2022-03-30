Dr Sharda Ayurveda Clinic combines ancient with modern for holistic lifestyle

By Express News Service

Ayurveda – the traditional Indian system of medicine that combines herbal treatment, yogic exercises and dietary changes to treat patients – has come of age in the past few decades. The life lessons inherent in this system help people attain a balanced lifestyle, which is in communion with their surroundings, especially the natural environment.

One of the leading proponents of this in India is Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Clinic, which has been doing a yeoman’s service to help patients of chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, joint and knee pain, asthma, kidney diseases, etc, recover and lead a healthy life.

Healing mankind by Ayurveda is the motto of the leading force behind this clinic, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, who has decades of experience in treating patients of modern-day illnesses through dietary and lifestyle changes. Talking about the root cause of all health problems, Dr. Sharda says, “The major cause of diseases entering our lives is diet, especially unhealthy eating habits. Ayurveda simply says if the diet is correct, diseases will stay away from you. Ayurveda is a collection of some of the best treatment therapies that could help people combat issues arising out of obesity, ageing, genetics, excessive alcohol intake, work-related stress, indigestion and long-term sickness.”

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda was founded in 2013 and it represents the mission of Dr. Mukesh as a medical professional. Having started at a young age, Dr. Mukesh is known for putting in the best possible efforts to propagate Ayurveda and help people make it a part of their daily lives to receive the best benefits. From just one clinic in Punjab, the journey progressed to four different locations in the state.

Then came Covid-19 and the lockdowns. In order to reinvent the changing world dynamics, Dr. Sharda also offered consultations to people online. Through this, hundreds of patients living in different corners of the world can connect with Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Clinic and seek safe, trusted and on-time delivery of treatment as well as medicines. There is a team of professional and highly experienced Ayurvedic practitioners who have cured more than 8 lakh patients worldwide since the inception of the clinic.

For her immense contribution to growth of indigenous medicine system, Dr. Mukesh Sharda has received a plethora of awards and honours, which include – Best Ayurvedic Doctor in 2018 by Brahim Mohindra; News X Health Awards 2018 for Excellence in Ayurvedic Treatment; Nirogy award for contribution to the state health sector. Dr. Mukesh has also received an award from former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.