Dubai-based influencer Ritu Pamnani shares her tale of working with global brands

By Express News Service

Digital creator and actress Ritu Pamnani believes that finding brands to work with can bring you to your wits' end. This Dubai-based influencer is known to spread her charms in the niches of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Ritu's unusual content makes her admired by a colossal number of people, including brands of high standing.

Ritu is highly aware of this influence game. Here’s what she says about creating: "I believe in reflecting my art, life and journey through these tiny windows of social media by being the most authentic version of myself." And this authenticity of Ritu is the root cause of the brands' collaboration with her.

She not only makes excellent content that describes her niches but also posts relatable reels that people crave (e.g., personal insights, unique text-over videos, jump cuts and many other types of trendy reels). Moreover, by using the right hashtags and tagging the brands, Ritu adds the cherry to the cake.

"Playing the social media game is an uphill battle. But with the right Instagram strategies and timely analysis, can help you get the brands you want to work with. Brands are keeping a watch on you and you should be worth their every second," says Ritu.

Based on her dedication to building extraordinary content and reaching more people, Ritu has successfully worked with globally admired brands like NARS, Pantene, Guess, H&M, Mango, Puma, Tanishq, Fila, Mac, Revolve, etc. She has also worked with renowned artists and other digital creators from around the world.

Ritu along with her twin sister Rinki Pamnani also made it to the Cosmopolitan's front cover.