Meet Nilakshi Garg - author with art on her sleeves

Published: 04th May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nilakshi Garg is a romance author, poet, content writer and screenplay writer. She has recently gained popularity due to her debut novel ‘Mirage’. She has also published her first poetry book named ‘Twenty Eight Plus One’.

Nilakshi dedicated it to her parents’ anniversary. The poetry book narrates different perspectives of tarnished humanity with a sliver of hope to break mainstream stereotypes.

Similarly, Mirage talks about the mental health issues of a woman entrepreneur who falls head over heels for a guy loved by his family.

Interestingly, Nilakshi has also stepped into the world of film-making with her creative screenplay writing experience. She has written dialogues and screenplay for a short film named ‘The Second Marriage’. It has reached close to 2 million views on YouTube.

Nilakshi has recently enrolled as a creative director in a poetic video named ‘Closure’ on LTL Films’ YouTube channel.

