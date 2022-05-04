Team Innovation gets recognised for their expertise in hosting best shows

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nightlife events are one of their kind and making them worthwhile is not everyone's cup of tea. While there are many entertainment companies that specialise in organising events and acts, Mumbai-based Team Innovation leads the way in providing some of the best shows you'll find around town.

The awards received by them are enough to prove this. Team Innovation bagged the ‘Delhiites Nightlife Awards’ for two consecutive years - 2021 and ‘22. Attended by several notable faces, this is among the most prestigious nightlife awards in India. Team Innovation was also awarded the ‘Mid Day International Awards in 2021’, where talents from the showbiz industry get felicitated for their outstanding performance.

Recently, Team Innovation was again awarded the ‘Times Hospitality Icon Awards - 2022’ by Times Group. The founder of Team Innovation, Mohit Bijlani, says, "These awards do not only acknowledge the actual shows that we host, but they also recognise the dedication and sweat put in by every member of our team who makes sure that every event goes off with a bang."

Co-founded by Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain, Team Innovation was first limited only to Mumbai. During the lockdown, they turned the tables by spreading their wings to Goa, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Some of the artists Team Innovation has toured with are AP Dhillon, Honey Singh, B Praak, Darshan Raval, DJ Chetas, Yellow Claw, Harrdy Sandhu, Vini Vici, Lucky Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, and Farhan Akhtar.