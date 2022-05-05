Celeb fitness coach Dr Deepali Gupta’s Pilates training is changing lives

By Express News Service

A healthy mind and body is a perfect combination for a fruitful life. But, is gaining this balance really that easy? Well, the answer is yes, and the solution is Pilates.

Celebrity fitness coach Dr Deepali Gupta has been in the industry for more than a decade and has proved that Pilates is the sure shot way to attain a perfect toned body and fat loss. A doctor by profession, Gupta has been treating many clients from a wide range of fields like corporate, acting, industrialists, etc. She is India’s first Pilates YUR-back certified coach. She has helped many celebs with her expertise.

Actor Hardeek Joshi speaks about the results of Gupta’s training. He says that training with Gupta for Pilates has helped him a lot in action scenes and hectic schedules. It had helped him calm his mind and use the right body postures. Hardeek says that not only for shoots, but even for a healthy lifestyle you must maintain a disciplined exercise.

Pilates is all about a mind and body exercise which works on your posture, increasing balance in strength with mobility. It aligns and fine tunes the movement patterns and it helps to strengthen the deeper muscles of the core. Gupta is a skilled Fletcher Intensivist, as well as The Garuda method practitioner. She is also the Pilates ambassador-India.