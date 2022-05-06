Influencer Ankush Goyal shines on social media with creative content

By Express News Service

Content creators use vivid imagination and practical details to entertain their audience on social media. Diwan Chand, aka Ankush Goyal, is one of these talents on Instagram, enjoying a fan following of 300k+ followers.

All this started when one video of his went viral. Ankush was applauded and his followers started growing. So did his confidence.

A software engineer, Ankush has been working with Wipro for three years now. While studying at DAV College in Abohar, Punjab, he developed a flair for creating funny reels, lip sync on videos, and also tried his hand at musical.ly. Ankush today has 360k+ followers on Moj, MX Takatak, and Instagram.

Ankush stays in Pune. As an influencer, he works with various brands in India and abroad. He believes in engaging with the audience, responding to their comments to create a rapport, in turn helping him gain more credibility.