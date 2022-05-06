STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle

Influencer Ankush Goyal shines on social media with creative content

Published: 06th May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Content creators use vivid imagination and practical details to entertain their audience on social media. Diwan Chand, aka Ankush Goyal, is one of these talents on Instagram, enjoying a fan following of 300k+ followers.

All this started when one video of his went viral. Ankush was applauded and his followers started growing. So did his confidence.

A software engineer, Ankush has been working with Wipro for three years now. While studying at DAV College in Abohar, Punjab, he developed a flair for creating funny reels, lip sync on videos, and also tried his hand at musical.ly. Ankush today has 360k+ followers on Moj, MX Takatak, and Instagram.

Ankush stays in Pune. As an influencer, he works with various brands in India and abroad. He believes in engaging with the audience, responding to their comments to create a rapport, in turn helping him gain more credibility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp