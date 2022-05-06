Professional biker Sasi Tarun leading from front on racing track

By Express News Service

The sports world has many young achievers who have done incredibly well and have attained global recognition. One such name who has shone bright in the world of motorcycle racing is Sasi Tarun.

Also known as ‘Torqdiaries’, Tarun started off at the age of 17, when he enrolled for his first race track class at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and got certified from Rajini Academy of Competitive Racing. He even participated in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in 2022. By the time he was 18, he finished his basic freestyle stunt training under the guidance of TVS India Professional freestyle stunt athlete Padma Prashant.

At 19, he started riding solo and toured 19 states and five union territories covering North and South India. He has ridden on the 10 highest passes of India covering Changla Pass, Khardung La, Rohtang Pass, Bara Lacha La, Zoji La, Tanglang La, Lungalacha La, Pensi La, Fotu La, and the most dangerous pass in the world, Sach Pass, all on his KTM DUKE 250.

Sasi is getting trained for Motocross at present, to participate in the off road dirt racing and Indian National motorcycle racing championship from Team Rajini Academy of Competitive Racing sponsored by Castrol Biking. Apart from pursuing his career on the racetracks, Sasi is also a social media influencer and an expert rider for SMP KTM INDIA. He is also the Ride Manager/Ace Rider at an agency deputed by TVS Motor for Apache Owners Group Community, Telangana and AP.