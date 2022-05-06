STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social worker Amir Rashid Wani on mission to spread humanity

Published: 06th May 2022 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amir Rashid Wani, is a 23-year-old social activist from Jammu and Kashmir. He is the founder of the world's youngest government recognised organisation - ‘Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust’.

He says, “I have an undying affection for my nation and its people. It gives me immense pleasure to serve my country. I get peace by serving humanity.”

“We started Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust with many campaigns. We use our every source for the betterment of needy ones. We are currently providing ambulance service, education facilities and arranging nikah ceremonies. We welcome everyone who wants to serve humanity without any intention of profit making,” concludes Wani.

